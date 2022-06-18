PM Modi on Saturday unfurled the Dhwaja atop the Kalika temple at Pavagadh, Gujarat, thereby inaugurating the redeveloped temple. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that when the dream becomes determination and when determination becomes reality, one can imagine the happiness. He said that this moment fills his heart with special happiness.

“Can you imagine after five centuries, and after 75 years of independence, for over five centuries, there was no Dhwaja on the Shikhara of Kalika,” he said. He further said that just few days from now, ‘Gupt Navratri’ will commence and “just before the festivities, the Shaktipeeth of Mahakali is now in front of us in its full glory,” he said.

“Today after centuries, the Mandir of Kalika is in front of us in all its glory. It gives us immense pride. Today once again at the temple in Pavagadh temple, there is a flag on the Shikhara. This is not just symbol of our faith but it also proves that centuries may change, but the faith remains constant,” he said.

Speaking about the Bhavya Ram Mandir, the newly inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and the Kedarnath Dham as well, PM Modi said how the temples are now being reestablished. “The New India along with its modern aspirations is going back to its ancient roots and civilisation and celebrating it. Every Indian is proud of it,” he said. The inauguration of newly renovated temple is one more step in nation building he said.

Speaking on Gujarat’s contribution to nation building, PM Modi said that the state has not only contributed immensely in the freedom struggle but also in the development of the nation. Gujarat is synonymous to India’s pride. Gujarat has contributed to nation building economically as well as spiritually, he said.

PM Modi further said that the journey to India reclaiming its spiritual heritage also started from Gujarat when Sardar Patel constructed the Somnath temple which was destroyed by Mahmood Ghazni and other invaders. “Today Pavagadh and Panchmahal are carry forward the legacy of Somnath,” he said.

Citing the folklore, he said how earlier whenever there would be wedding in the family, they would come and give an invitation to the deity presiding in the temple and at end of the day the Pujari would read out those invites to Maa. This custom is prevalent even now. Then, from the temple, on behalf of Maa, a gift would also be sent to the newly wed couple, he said.

Invoking poet Narmad, PM Modi said that Maa Kalika, Maa Amba, Somnath and Shri Krishna in Dwarka are protecting the state. “Narmad had said, ઉત્તરમાં અંબા માત, પૂરવમાં કાળી માત, છે દક્ષિણ દિશમાં કરંત રક્ષા, કુંતેશ્વર મહાદેવ; ને સોમનાથ ને દ્ધારકેશ એ, પશ્વિમ કેરા દેવછે સહાયમાં સાક્ષાત, જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત. It means, in North there is Amba Maa, East has Kalika, South has Kunteshwar Mahadev and in the west there is Somnath and Dwarkesh which protect Gujarat,” he said. PM Modi said that whichever holy pilgrimage sites Poet Narmad mentioned in the song Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat, are now on new path.

Kalika Mandir which was once destroyed by Mahmood Begda and dargah constructed on it

Dating back to 11th or 12th century, the Kalika Mandir is one of the oldest temples. Mahmood Begda, one of the prominent invaders who set up the Gujarat Sultanate in the 15th century captured Pavagadh and destroyed the temple.

Dargah atop the temple because of which there was no Dhwaja on the mandir (image courtesy: deshgujarat.com)

Begda had completely destroyed the Shikhara and then to further insult the Hindus, right where the Shikhara was there in the garbhagruh (sanctum sanctorum), a Dargah of one Sadanshah Peer was constructed. After the attack, for over 500 years, no Dhwaja was unfurled at the Mandir.

In Hinduism, it is considered inauspicious to unfurl a Dhwaja on a Shikhara that is destroyed. Hence, for over 500 years, Maa, in her own temple, was stuck under a Dargah. The Dargah has now been shifted and the temple reclaimed.