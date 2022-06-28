Following the Islamist outrage against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, Congress-aligned news channel NDTV had interviewed Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah for some reason, who tried his best to downplay the threat posed by his fellow Islamists.

During his interview with NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan, the Bollywood actor stated that those threatening Nupur Sharma are just “empty vessels” and these are just hollow threats. He also went on to dismiss any threat against Nupur Sharma by stating that the state will provide her with enough security.

Bollywood Jehadi Naseeruddin Shah claims death threats to Nupur Sharma are by “empty vessels” pic.twitter.com/gKFA6YmRRW — iMac_too (@iMac_too) June 8, 2022

However, the attempt by Naseeruddin Shah to downplay the threat by Islamists failed miserably as a couple of Islamists brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur just for posting a social media message in support of Nupur Sharma.

Beheading of a tailor in Udaipur by Islamists

Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiyya Lal, on Tuesday afternoon over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that have emerged, the two men entered the tailor’s shop as customers and grabbed to behead him with a knife.

In the horrific crime that has emerged following the Nupur Sharma controversy, it has been learnt that the incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

Can Naseeruddin Shah Answer if it is still a hollow threat by empty vessels?

Not only did the Islamists behead the tailor in Udaipur for posting a message in support of Nupur Sharma, but they also urged fellow Muslims to behead anyone who dares to speak against Prophet Muhammad. In the light of this brutal daylight murder by Islamists, will Naseeruddin Shah be able to say again that the threats against Nupur Sharma are just hollow threats?

If someone is getting beheaded just for supporting Nupur Sharma, then we can only imagine the peril she is in. However, in his attempts to defend fellow Islamists, Naseeruddin Shah won’t be able to see that.