Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has shared the information with the media that Mumbai Police is going to summon former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad and record her statement. Nupur made those remarks during a news debate on the Shivling found inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

At least 2 FIRs have been registered against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, one at the behest of Islamic outfit Raza Academy, and another at Mumbra Police Station.

Nupur was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, 153 A for promoting enmity between various groups, and 505 (2) for making statements constituting public mischief.

Sharing the information, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, “Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma & record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the #Gyanvapi issue”

Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma & record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the #Gyanvapi issue: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey pic.twitter.com/g08eSeQvSP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Earlier, Delhi BJP had distanced itself from Nupur’s remarks, and the party had suspended Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Following the suspension, the media had freely shared Nupur’s and Naveen Jindal’s addresses online, putting them at risk with multiple death threats coming their way daily.