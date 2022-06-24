Millions of students across Pakistan are likely to be without new textbooks for the next academic session starting from August 2022. Pakistan paper association has warned the government that due to the paper crisis in the country, they will not be able to print the books for these students.

As reported by local papers, All Pakistan Paper Merchant Association, Pakistan Association of Printing Graphic Art Industry (PAPGAI), and other organizations associated with the paper industry, along with the country’s leading economist Dr. Qaiser Bengali, addressed a joint press conference. During the press conference, they warned that due to the paper crisis, books will not be available to students in the new academic year starting in August.

Prices of domestic paper are soaring in the country with an increase of around 200% since January this year. With the government taxing imported paper heavily, the publishers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. With the prices continuously increasing day by day, the publishers are unable to set a price on the books and have halted production. Publishers in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been unable to publish books due to this reason.

Economic problems of Pakistan

The Paper industry is just the latest victim of the Pakistan government’s disastrous economic policies as the economy continues to suffer the pain of faulty decision-making. Pakistan’s foreign reserves are at their lowest since 2019, and the country only has reserves for imports for just over a month with it.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government had asked its citizens to reduce their tea consumption to bring the economy back on track. However, looks like that appeal had no significant impact.

Back in May, More than 30 Chinese companies working in Pakistan under the banner of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) threatened to shut down operations in the country over non-payment of dues. Complaints by the Chinese side also included high taxation, a hike in fuel prices and power generation issues.