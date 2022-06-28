Twitter user whose tweet triggered FIR against Alt News’ Mohd Zubair now seeks action against Pratik Sinha

On June 28, following the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair by Delhi Police, the user whose tweet led to the arrest sought action against the co-founder of Alt News, Pratik Sinha. Zubair was arrested over allegations of hurting religious sentiments and provocation with intent to cause riot under Sections 295(A) and 153 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his tweet, Twitter user balajikijaiin, while quoting Sinha’s tweet, said, “What would you call it? This person openly hurting the religious freedom of Hindus. Delhi Police, DCP Cyber Crime Cell, Kindly take action.

Tweet by balajikijaiin seeking action against Sinha. Source: Twitter

In September 2015, Sinha had mocked Lord Ganesha and questioned whether a man with elephant head existed.

Earlier, Delhi Police had mentioned in a statement that his tweet had become base for Zubair’s arrest. Delhi Police cited his tweet where he demanded action against Zubair had hurt his religious sentiments. The Police said, “The said post of Mohemmad Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquillity.”

The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture & words against a particular religious community are highly provocative & done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquillity: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

In his tweet seeking action against Zubair, balajikijaiin had said, “Delhi Police Linking our God Hanuman ji with Honey Moon is direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmchari DCP Cyber Crime Cell, kindly take action against this guy.”

Tweet by balajikijaiin seeking action against Zubair. Source: Twitter

The arrest of Alt News co-founder Zubair

On June 27, Delhi Police arrested Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and provocation with intent to cause riot. He was sent to one-day police custody by a magistrate late at night. Zubair will be presented in the court of a regular Judge after completion of one-day custody.