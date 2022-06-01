The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated sharply in the recent times. With terror attacks and murders, now an armed robbery of a bus has been reported from the state. On June 1, armed robbers looted a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road near Laduwal Toll Plaza. As per reports, the bus was travelling from Ludhiana to Jalandhar when three men attacked the bus.

Three robbers looted a bus near Phillaur

News18 Punjabi reported that the bus was parked near the toll plaza picking up the passengers when the three robbers arrived on a motorcycle and an Activa scooter. They started abusing the conductor, and when the driver asked what the matter was, they snatched his chain. The robbers then asked the conductor to hand over his bag containing cash collected from passengers, but he refused. After this the robbers pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill him.

They snatched the bag from the conductor that had around Rs 10,000. After that, they looted valuables the passengers of the bus and fled from the scene.

After the incident, the angry passengers and bus drivers blocked the traffic on the nearby Highway leading to traffic congestion. The Police were informed, and officials rushed to the spot. They pacified the situation and cleared the road. An investigation into the matter is underway.

BJP leader Sirsa questioned Punjab’s law & order situation

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took on to Twitter and questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the worsening Law & Order situation in Punjab. In a tweet, he said, “Ye hai Badlaav Bhagwant Mann Ji (Is this the change [you talked about] Bhagwant Mann Ji)? Every day Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence. Today, a state transport Bus was looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt and lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders.”

Ye hai Badlaav @BhagwantMann Ji?



Everyday Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence

Today, state transport Bus looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt & lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders pic.twitter.com/F9v2xMODJr — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 1, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “What a shame it is for Punjabis to see the law and order in the state worsening everyday!”