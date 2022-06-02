In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s Punjab government has forced to reverse its decision to withdraw security of 424 persons. The Bhagwant Mann government today informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security will be restored from June 7. A day after the security was withdrawn, singer Sidhu Mose Wala, one of the protecetees, was shot dead on May 29, which had triggered a massive outrage against the AAP govt.

The decision came after the High Court for the decision to withdraw the security without proper threat assessment, and the subsequent ‘leak’ of the 424 names on social media. On May 31, the High Court had asked the Punjab Government to submit a report explaining the basis on which the security threat of a protectee in the State is assessed. The court had also express displeasure over the list being made public, and asked the govt to reply how the report of security withdrawal appeared in public domain.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued this order while hearing a petition filed by Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni, who had challenged the state govt’s decision to withdraw the “Z” category security provided to him. Soni had filed the plea May 11, weeks before the Moose Wala murder, as the state govt had already informed about the decision to de-categorise him from “Z” category.

In the petition, Soni had said that the Punjab govt has withdrawn security from former ministers and MLAs on ‘pick and choose basis’, not on the basis of actual threat perception.

The Punjab government submitted its reply to the court’s notice today. While the reply has been submitted in a sealed cover, the govt informed the court that a decision has been taken to restore the security from June.

As per reports, the Punjab govt has given bizarre reason for withdrawing the security, as it said that the security was withdrawn only on a temporary basis for Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6. Replying to court’s query on why security was withdrawn, the Punjab government said it needed the security personnel for Operation Bluestar’s anniversary on June 6.

However, the notification informing about the withdrawal of security had no mention that it was a temporary move, and it was clear that the security was withdrawn permanently. The order had said that the security cover of the mentioned protectees have been withdrawn immediately and the cops were ordered to Spl DGP on at 10 AM on 28th May.

While everyone is reporting that the list was ‘leaked’, the fact is that it was not leak, but the AAP leaders had proudly published it. The decision to withdraw security was proudly announced by the AAP, terming it as end of VVIP culture. Several AAP leaders and supporters of AAP had posted the list on social media, partially or fully, to announce how the govt is ending VVIP culture and saving crores of money ‘wasted’ on security.

AAP poster hailing the withdrawal of ‘VVIP security’

