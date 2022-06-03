Friday, June 3, 2022
HomeNews Reports'No coercive steps': Punjab, Haryana HC stays FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘No coercive steps’: Punjab, Haryana HC stays FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh for ‘hurting sentiments’ of Christians

The petitioners claimed that nothing in the program showed that it was intended to hurt the religious sensibilities of Christians. They further argued that the allegations were vague, with the intention of holding them criminally accountable.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab & Haryana HC stays FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh
Farah Khan presented Backbenchers, a show by Flipkart in which she welcomed celebrities and assessed their basic understanding.
4

In connection with an FIR lodged against them for allegedly hurting the religious sensitivities of the Christian community, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered on Wednesday that no punitive measures should be taken against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh. The Batala police station in Gurdaspur filed an FIR on December 30, 2019, on accusations of hurting religious feelings.

In the case to dismiss the FIR filed against the group for statements made during a web show in 2019, Justice Karamjit Singh issued a notice to the State of Punjab. “Learned counsel for the petitioners is directed to supply a complete set of the paper book to the learned State counsel during the course of the day. Till then, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners,” the court ordered.

Screenwriter Abbas Ajij Dalal and a company called Frames Production Company Private Limited were also named as accused in the case. They had all sought the quashing of the FIR filed at the Batala police station against them for allegedly infringing on religious emotions during a Flipkart online programme named “Backbenchers.”

According to Abhinav Sood, their counsel, none of the components of the claimed offence of hurting religious emotions under Section 295-A is proven, and there was no intentional and malicious intent by anyone to outrage the religious sensibilities of a class. The charges are “unjustified, false, and incorrect,” he said.

Farah Khan presented Backbenchers, a show by Flipkart in which she welcomed celebrities and assessed their basic understanding. The complainants took issue with statements made during an episode aired on November 30, 2019. The petitioners were accused of offending the Christian community’s religious sensitivities by linking “Hallelujah” with a profane term and degrading it.

The petitioners claimed that nothing in the program showed that it was intended to hurt the religious sensibilities of Christians. They further argued that the allegations were vague, with the intention of holding them criminally accountable. Following the hearing of these arguments, the Court scheduled a hearing on the case for December 5.

It is notable that in March 2020, The Punjab & Haryana High Court stayed an FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh in a similar case resulting from the same occurrence. The celebrities had asked for the FIRs to be dismissed and the Punjab Police probe to be halted in their appeal. The petitioners apologised shortly after the controversy surfaced in December.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka Hijab row: Govt Pre-University College suspends 6 students for flouting rules, wearing hijab to class despite repeated warnings

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA ‘against secular fabric of the nation’, will not be implemented in the state

OpIndia Staff -

One more Hindu dead as Islamic terrorists continue targeted killings, shooting two non-locals, Amit Shah chairs security meet with Ajit Doval, RAW chief

OpIndia Staff -

Producer Shailesh R Singh of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame announces new film ‘Setu’ with Vishal Chaturvedi, about the Sethusamudram Project

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Multiple FIRs in multiple cities against youth Nikhil Bhamre for allegedly defaming Sharad Pawar, moved around in different courts and police stations

OpIndia Staff -

BBC altered rape victim’s quote to prevent ‘misgendering’ Transgender attacker, ‘woke staff’ replaced ‘he/him’ with ‘they/them’

OpIndia Staff -

Srinagar Airport refutes rumours of exodus of Hindus after video of crowded terminal goes viral, says it is regular scene

OpIndia Staff -

India and Israel adopt vision statement to counter cross-border terrorism and boost Defence Cooperation during Israeli Defence Minister’s India visit

OpIndia Staff -

Raj Thackeray writes to the people of Maharashtra on the loudspeaker issue, asks people to take legal steps and assures help

OpIndia Staff -

Poland: Tram in Wrocław city named after the Maharaja Digvijaysinghji Jadeja and Chhatrapati Shahaji – II, who sheltered Polish children during WW-II

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,033FollowersFollow
26,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com