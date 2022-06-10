Ahead of the start of the polling for the Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi extended support to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party. Following this development, Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena attacked the Shiv Sena for taking AIMIM’s support in the Rajya Sabha elections which are being held on 10th June 2022.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s spokesperson Gajanan Kale wrote in his tweet, “The current Rajya Sabha election is bringing shame to the state. The ruling parties are playing the five-star game of the Rajya Sabha elections when the people in the state are facing countless problems. Taking the help of the Nizam’s successors, that is the MIM, not only underlined that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is shameless, but also exposed Shiv Sena’s fake and hypocritical Hindutva.”

“राज्याची शोभा” होईल अशी ही राज्यसभा निवडणूक सुरू आहे.



जनता असंख्य अडचणींचा सामना करत असताना सत्ताधाऱ्यांचा पंचतारांकित निवडणुकीचा खेळ सुरू आहे.

त्या निजामाची अवलाद एमआयएमची मदत घेऊन जनाची नाही पण मनाचीही महाविकास आघाडीने सोडली आहे तर शिवसेनेचं नकली,ढोंगी हिंदुत्व उघडं पडलं आहे. — Gajanan Kale (@GajananKaleMNS) June 10, 2022

In another tweet, the MNS spokesperson wrote, “So, finally the people of Maharashtra know the secret. MIM is the B team of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Universal Spokesperson Sanjay Raut is soon to announce this in a press conference.”

तर सरतेशेवटी या महाराष्ट्राला गुपित कळाले MIM ही महाविकास आघाडीची “बी” टीम.



विश्वप्रवक्ते संजय राऊत लवकरच पत्रकार परिषद घेऊन ही घोषणा करणार … — Gajanan Kale (@GajananKaleMNS) June 10, 2022

AIMIM declared its support for MVA candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections

Ahead of the polling on Friday, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel informed that the Islamic party will support Maha Vikas Aghadi during the Rajya Sabha polls. Jaleel took to Twitter to announce that AIMIM’s 2 MLAs will support Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi during the polls for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Jaleel wrote in his tweet, “To defeat BJP, our party AIMIM has decided to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our political/ideological differences however will continue with Shiv Sena which is a partner in MVA along with INC and NCP.”

To defeat BJP, our party @aimim_national has decided to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our political/ideological differences however will continue with @ShivSena which is a partner in MVA along with @INCIndia and @Maha_speaks_ncp. — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) June 9, 2022

However, AIMIM’s support has come with certain conditions. Giving the details of those conditions, Jaleel wrote in the next tweet, “We laid certain conditions related to the development of our MLAs’ constituencies in Dhulia and Malegaon. Also demanded Govt appointment of a minority member in MPSC and to take steps to increase the income of the Maharashtra Wakf Board. Also demanded reservations for Muslims.”

We laid certain conditions related to development of our MLAs constituencies in Dhulia and Malegaon. Also demanded Govt to appoint a minority member in MPSC and to take steps to increase the income of Maharashtra Wakf Board. Also demanded reservations for Muslims. — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) June 9, 2022

Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra

A total of 6 seats are up for grabs in Maharashtra. However, the number of candidates contesting the polls is 7. Reportedly, the BJP has fielded 3 candidates, namely, Dhananjay Mhadik, Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi while NCP’s Praful Patel is contesting for Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar of Shiv Sena are also in the fray. The voting commenced on Friday (June 10) morning and will conclude at 4 pm.