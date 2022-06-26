Sunday, June 26, 2022
Gujarat ATS brings Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad via road, will undergo a covid test before the formal arrest, watch visuals

Teesta Setalvad dubbed her arrest as a case of 'kidnapping' and claimed that she was not served any notice.

OpIndia Staff
Teesta Setalvad undergoes medical test, to be presented before Magistrate
Teesta Setalvad (Photo Credits: HT)
On Sunday (June 26), ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad was brought to Ahmedabad via road by Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS). Setalvad was arrested a day earlier for creating a sensation by making false claims about the Gujarat riots.

According to journalist Ashlin Mathew, the ‘activist’ was first taken to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad for a Covid-19 test. She informed that Teesta Setalvad will be presented before a magistrate, following her medical test.

Reportedly, the activist had asked the ACP to allow her to present her case before the magistrate. She dubbed her arrest as a case of ‘kidnapping’ and claimed that she was not served any notice.

At the conclusion of her medical test, Testa Setalvad addressed the media and said, “They have done my medical. I have a big bruise on my hand, this is what the ATS did to me. They are taking me to the magistrate’s court.”

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed that the Gujarat ATS reached Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday morning.

Earlier visuals showed the Gujarat ATS ferrying the accused via Vapi to Ahmedabad by road.

On Friday (June 24), the Supreme Court rejected claims of a larger conspiracy into the Gujarat riots by PM Narendra Modi and other top Gujarat officials.

The Supreme Court said in its judgment that Teesta Setalvad, a co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri, widow of deceased Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed by a rioting mob in Ahmedabad’s Chamanpura. The court denied Zakia Jafri’s request to reconsider the Special Investigation Team’s decision to exonerate Modi in the riots case.

After the Supreme Court’s judgment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah named NGO activist Teesta Setalvad and her involvement in the case to defame the authorities and the government. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

