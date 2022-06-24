Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde informed that he has the support of 50 MLAs, which is enough to oust the Maha Vikas Aghadi from power.

He made the revelations during an exclusive telephonic conversation with TV9 Marathi. Shinde confirmed that about 40 of the MLAs are from the Shiv Sena. It implies that the rebel leader has the numbers to bypass disciplinary action under the anti-defection law.

“About 40 of them are from Shiv Sena. Those who have faith in our role will join us. We want to carry the legacy and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray forward.” he emphasised.

Besides the Shiv Sena MLAs, about 60 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from Thane are also set to join Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp, reported News 18.

Disqualification notice served to 12 rebel MLAs, a counter letter submitted to Deputy Speaker

While speaking about the disqualification notices issued by the party, Eknath Shinde said, “What was done yesterday is illegal, they have no right. We are the people in the majority and numbers are important in a democracy. That is illegal, even they cannot do such suspension.”

It must be mentioned that the Sena had requested the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra State Assembly to disqualify 12 rebel party leaders, including Eknath Shinde, for skipping the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday (June 22).

“Who are you trying to scare? We know your make-up and the law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule), the whip is for assembly work, not for meeting. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard,” Eknath Shinde tweeted.

Following the disqualification notice to the Deputy Speaker, 37 rebel Sena leaders wrote to the Deputy Maharashtra Speaker wherein they reaffirmed Eknath Shinde as leader of legislative party.

Shiv Sena ready to leave Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sanjay Raut

As the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi becomes imminent, Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party is willing to break its alliance with Congress and the NCP. He added that such a demand will only be entertained if a formal request is made to Uddhav Thackeray.

He also demanded that the rebel MLAs, currently camping in Assam, must return to Mumbai within a day’s time and meet the Shiv Sena chief. “Shiv Sena is ready to step out of Maha Vikas Aaghadi. Your demand will be considered. Come back within 24 hours,” Raut emphasised.

He further stated, “Those MLAs who are out of the State at this movement feel that Shiv Sena should step out of the alliance with Congress and NCP, they must come to Maharashtra and Mumbai and officially make this demand to Shiv Sena chief. I am making this statement with responsibility. We will talk with Uddhav-ji and accept your stand.”