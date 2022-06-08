Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeWorldAmerican woman who led all-women battalion for ISIS, planned bomb attacks with 'maximum possible...
News Reports
Updated:

American woman who led all-women battalion for ISIS, planned bomb attacks with ‘maximum possible violence’, pleads guilty to terrorism

Allison Fluke-Ekren, also known as Umm Mohammed al-Amrik, provided more than 100 women and girls including the ones aged as young as 10-years-old with military training on behalf of ISIS. She also confessed to the Federal prosecutors that she had plotted attacks on a university and a shopping mall in America.

OpIndia Staff
ISIS battalion leader Allison Fluke-Ekren, mother of at least seven, pleads guilty to terrorism charge
ISIS battalion leader Allison Fluke-Ekren (Image Source- CNN)
20

On Tuesday, Allison Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas woman who had left the United States to be a part of the terrorist movements in the Middle East pleaded guilty to aiding the ISIS terrorist organization by leading an all-female military battalion for them. She also confessed to plotting several terror attacks on American soil.

According to the reports, Allison Fluke-Ekren also known by the name Umm Mohammed al-Amrik (42) provided more than 100 women and girls including the ones aged as young as 10-years-old with military training on behalf of the ISIS. She also confessed to the Federal prosecutors that she had plotted attacks on a university and a shopping mall in America.

“To conduct the attack, Fluke-Ekren allegedly explained that she could go to a shopping mall in the United States, park a vehicle full of explosives in the basement or parking garage level of the structure, and detonate the explosives in the vehicle with a cell phone triggering device. Fluke-Ekren allegedly considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources,” the Department of Justice was quoted.

The department further noted that Allison Fluke-Ekren who is the mother of at least 7 children had left the United States in the year 2008. She landed in Egypt before moving to Libya in 2011. Then in the very next year, she was moved to Syria to be a part of ‘violent jihad’ as the terrorist group Ansar al-Sharia had ceased conducting attacks in Libya.

The documents by the Department of Justice also reveal that Allison’s husband was also affiliated with the terrorist organization named Ansar al-Sharia and was killed in an airstrike in 2016. Allison’s husband had stolen the government documents from the US Special Mission after the 2012 terrorist attack on the American compound in Benghazi. The couple had then drafted a report for terrorist leaders after analyzing government documents seized during the attack.

In the years to follow, Allison Fluke-Ekren eventually led a woman’s center in Raqqa on behalf of the Islamic State. While she provided medical services, childcare, and educational services about ISIS teachings, her main job was teaching women and children to use AK-47s, grenades, and suicide vests.

A criminal complaint was filed against the Fluke-Ekren in the year 2019 but was not made public until she was brought back to the United States in January of this year. “We didn’t intentionally train any young girls”, Allison Fluke-Ekren said in the court on June 7 claiming that she did not know that some of the trainees were underage. According to the reports, Fluke-Ekren will be sentenced on October 25 and would face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS battalion leader terrorism charge
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jahangirpuri: Hindus expose lies of The Wire, say they would have been killed if Police were not there

Rahul Pandey -
Hindus of Jahangirpuri exposed lies of The Wire, saying the violence was one sided, so action against criminals looks 'one sided' too. They say that Hindus are living in fear from the local Muslims who operate illegal junkyard businesses on encroached land.
Social Media

New York artist gets two ceramic bowls stuck and entire Twitter has come forward to help her, 4 days and counting since netizens got...

OpIndia Staff -
A small ceramic bowl gets stuck inside a big ceramic bowl and refuses to get unstuck - Twitter users come together to help the New York based artist out.

‘Hindus worship idols, they are dirty’: Muslim boy exposes teachings of Madarsas in Bangladesh

Gyanvapi survey: Judge who ordered sealing of spot where Shivling was found inside disputed structure gets threats, read details

Prophet Muhammad row: Actor Kangana Ranaut backs Nupur Sharma, says she is ‘entitled to her opinions’

ED raids premises of AAP minister Satyendra Jain, recovers over 2.8 crore cash, 133 gold coins

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,699FollowersFollow
27,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com