The Yogi Adityanath government has increased security measures in various areas in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday Namaz on June 17 to prevent violence. The action has been take after the violence that Islamists had unleashed in various parts of the Uttar Pradesh, as well as many other states in India, on June 10, after the Friday Namaz, in protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly sounded a high alert in all the districts and there will be tight security during Friday prayers tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh police have identified 24 districts in the state as hyper-sensitive. All these districts will have a higher degree of vigilance. Areas in and around mosques in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Mau, Sambhal, Meerut, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Gonda and Saharanpur will be kept under watch too. Drones would be used to conduct surveillance in these areas.

The additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said elaborate arrangements have been made for Friday prayers on June 17.

Identify anti-CAA and NRC rioters, members of the PFI: Instructions to all district police chiefs

The DGP headquarters sent a set of instructions to all district police chiefs to prevent violence on June 17th. This includes compiling a record of persons arrested for law and order offences during previous public protests, including the anti-CAA and NRC riots, and maintaining tabs on their whereabouts.

The directive also specifies identifying members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its frontal organisations, as well as taking preventative action against them and determining whether or not they have a criminal record.

Police in Lucknow, Kanpur and Saharanpur said the district administrations have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for not allowing gatherings on roads and in public places.

“People have been advised to go back home after the prayers at the mosques. We have also asked local religious leaders to ensure that there is no untoward incident. Peace committee meetings are also being regularly,” said a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, the police have started conducting flag marches and mock drills ahead of tomorrow’s Friday Namaz. ANI quoted Vipin Tanda, the SSP Gorakhpur as saying, “We’re talking to all religious heads. We’re patrolling the city to maintain peace. With preparations at hand, we do not think anyone will try to break the law & order.”

Gorakhpur, UP | Police take out flag march, mock drill ahead of Friday prayers



We’re talking to all religious heads. We’re patrolling the city to maintain peace. With preparations at hand, we do not think anyone will try to break the law & order: Vipin Tanda, SSP Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/BWyR8q0cH3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2022

According to a report by India Today, owing to the June 10 incident of violence, the Lucknow police have also enhanced security at Lucknow’s Teele Wali Masjid ahead of Friday prayers. Last Friday, an Islamist mob had gathered at Teele Wali Masjid after their Namaz to protest against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The protest had taken a violent turn, with Islamists reportedly shouting “Allah Hu Akbar” and indulging in stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. The incident raised the eyebrows of the Lucknow district administration, prompting them to deploy heavy security forces ahead of tomorrow’s (June 17) Friday prayers.

Lucknow Commissioner, DK Thakur was quoted as saying, “On June 10, a crowd raised Allah Hu Akbar slogans at Teele Wali Masjid. Police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control but the situation became tense in other areas. We have tightened the security and we have also appealed to the religious leaders to maintain peace.”

Moreover, a police official at DGP headquarters in Lucknow also informed that 130 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in different districts to maintain law and order ahead of the June 17th Friday prayers.

“The state police social media cell is doing round-the-clock monitoring of different social media platforms to contain content inciting communal sentiments and action is being taken against those involved in such things,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath govt asks authorities to auction houses of absconding accused if they don’t surrender

On June 10, Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.

While continuing to crackdown on June 10 violence, the UP government ordered the state police to auction the illegally constructed residential properties of the absconders who refuse to surrender in the Prayagraj violence case. On June 10, like in many other cities in UP, violent protests were staged by Islamists in the city of Prayagraj after the weekly prayers. The city saw heavy stone-pelting on the police forces by Islamists who demanded strict action against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged blasphemous remarks.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh police have made 357 arrests from nine districts in the state in the June 10 incident. It includes 20 in Firozabad, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 85 in Saharanpur, 97 in Prayagraj, 55 in Hathras, 6 in Aligarh, 5 in Jalaun and 8 in Kheri.