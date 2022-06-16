After demolishing the illegally built houses of violence accused in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh has decided to auction the houses of the accused who are absconding. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the state police to auction the illegally constructed residential properties of the absconders who refuse to surrender in the Prayagraj violence case.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh Police has issued an ultimatum to the absconding accused to surrender, failing which they’ll have to lose their residential properties to auction. This is a few days after the state government bulldozed the house of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed. The Prayagraj administration initiated action to demolish his house on June 12.

Yogi government to auction houses of Prophet violence accused in Prayagraj if absconders don’t surrender | Watch full report pic.twitter.com/XmsU1sV7f7 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 16, 2022

Earlier, the authority had issued notice to Ahmed and had asked him to vacate his unlawfully constructed house. The notice also stated that the government had scheduled the demolition of his illegally constructed property. As per the notice further, the house in the Kareli Police Station area was built unlawfully and without approval from the competent authorities. On May 10 of this year, a show-cause notice was also issued in this respect, with the date of hearing set for May 25.

Reportedly, Javed Ahmed failed to appear before the authority, thus the authority issued orders to self-demolish the house by June 12. Javed Ahmed alias Pump is the one who had executed the stone-pelting at the police by pushing the children in the front during the violence in Prayagraj. He used stone-pelting kids as rioters’ shields during the violence. He was arrested on Saturday.

On June 10, violent protests were staged by Islamists in the city of Prayagraj this Friday after the weekly prayers. The city saw heavy stone-pelting on the police forces by Islamists who demanded strict action against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged blasphemous remarks.

Strict action is being taken in the case of violence by Islamic fundamentalists in Prayagraj. A case has been registered against 70 accused and 5000 unidentified persons under 29 important sections, and action has been initiated under the Gangster Act and NSA. Meanwhile, the bulldozer action hosted by the state against the illegally constructed houses of the accused is underway in Kanpur and Prayagraj.