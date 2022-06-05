In an incident that took place in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh, it has come to light that a husband expelled his wife out of the house within 15 days of their marriage and threatened her of triple talaq. The incident took place under the Ramgarh police station area on 30th May 2022. The victim woman registered a complaint of dowry harassment in the police station on 1st June 2022.

Mantsa, who lives in the 60-feet road area under the Ramgarh police station was married to Rizwan who lives in the labor colony area under the Line Par police station. The marriage took place on 20th May 2022. Soon after the marriage, Mantsa’s in-laws started harassing her for dowry. On 30th May 2022, she was beaten up and thrashed out of the house by her husband and in-laws. The victim woman informed the Ramgarh police station. On 1st June 2022, the police have registered a dowry harassment case based on the complaint given by Mantsa.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the police also did her medical check-up. Along with husband Rizwan, other family members are also named in the dowry harassment case. They are Razda, Imran, Faizan, Adnan, Sofia, and Rashid. None of the accused is arrested so far. Station in-charge Harvendra Mishra has said that the police are on the lookout for the accused and they will soon arrest them.

Husband Rizwan has threatened Mantsa saying that he will separate by giving triple talaq to her. She is therefore expecting police authorities to take action against the husband and other accused family members and make justice in her case.

Even after a law against triple talaq, cases of Muslim women facing this illegal religious tradition are appearing. In the last month, the Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against a person named Ishtiaq Alam for divorcing his wife over the mobile phone. The Police said that the accused uttered ‘Talaq’ three times on the phone while he was in conversation with his wife and divorced her.

The first sentence in a triple talaq case, after declaring this practice as illegal, was given in Gujarat. A Palanpur court in Banaskantha sentenced a Muslim officer to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 in a triple talaq case.