Ishtiaq Alam gives triple talaq to wife over phone for not giving birth to a child, case registered

On Thursday, the Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against a person named Ishtiaq Alam for divorcing his wife over the mobile phone. The Police said that the accused uttered ‘Talaq’ three times on the phone while he was in conversation with his wife and divorced her.

According to reports, Ishtiaq Alam, a resident of Balumat, Jharkhand married the victim in the year 2007. The lady was tortured by her husband and father-in-law for not giving birth to a child. In October 2021, she then shifted to her maternal home in Chhattisgarh and told her family members about the torture she had to face in Balumat.

Chhattisgarh | A woman complained that her husband has given her triple talaq (divorce) on phone. She married one Ishtiaq Alam of Balumat, Jharkhand in 2007 & was tortured by her husband & father-in-law for not giving birth to a child: Bhaskar Sharma, SHO Kunkuri, Jashpur (18.5) pic.twitter.com/ldD6PChC8K — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 19, 2022

In an attempt to pacify the matter, the parents and brother of the victim asked her to keep calm and talk to her husband. The accused on October 19, 2021, however, divorced the lady over the phone. “I divorce you, talaq, talaq, talaq”, he said and disconnected the call. Alam continued to harass and torture the lady victim as she along with her brother travelled to Balumat to confirm the incident. He locked her in a room and abused her. The lady and her brother then found out that Alam had already married another girl. The duo returned to Chhattisgarh in dismay.

The victim later decided to fight legally against accused Alam and lodged an official complaint on May 17. While the police are investigating the matter, Bhaskar Sharma, SHO Kunkuri, Jashpur have assured that the accused will be arrested soon. “The victim came to her maternal home for some time and when she called her husband to take her back, he gave divorce to her on phone. We’ve registered the case and the accused will be arrested soon”, he confirmed.

She came to her maternal home for some time and when she called her husband to take her back, he gave divorce to her on phone. We’ve registered the case and the accused will be arrested soon: Bhaskar Sharma, SHO Kunkuri, Jashpur (18.5) — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 19, 2022

Few more recent cases of Triple Talaq

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that a case of triple talaq has cropped up after the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the year 2019. Earlier on March 28, 2022, in Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim youth named Farukh had given triple talaq to a Hindu girl after eight years of marriage and had pressurized her for halal. The Police booked the accused under the Religious Freedom Act, triple talaq law, dowry harassment, and atrocity act based on the complaint filed by the victim.

On May 5, 2022, a Class-II officer named Sarfaraz Khan Bihari was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment and a Rs 5000 fine under the Triple Talaq law in Gujarat. The victim woman, Shenazbanu, was harassed and divorced after the accused fell in love with a Hindu girl working in his office and ran away with her. The police registered a case under sections 498 (a), 323, 294, 504, and 506 (2) of the IPC as well as under the Muslim Protection Act’s sections 3, and 4. The matter went to the additional court in Palanpur and the verdict of the case was delivered on May 4.

Also on January 30, 2022, the Talaiya police station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, had lodged a case of triple talaq against her husband. The woman informed the police that her husband used to abuse her and that when her parents intervened and prevented the son-in-law from harassing her, he said Talaq three times and left, stating the relationship had ended.

The Triple Talaq Act passed in 2019

Under the Triple Talaq Act enacted by the Central Government, any person who leaves his wife by uttering talaq thrice through oral, written, or any other means is an offense. The accused can also be arrested without a police warrant and can be punished for upto three years. The aggrieved woman herself or her relatives can file a case in the matter.

In the current case, the Jashpur Police has registered the case against accused Ishtiaq Alam and booked him under the relevant sections of Triple Talaq Act. The Police has assured his arrest. Investigations are underway.