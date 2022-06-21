On June 21, Islamist extremists disrupted Yoga Day celebrations in the Maldives. Videos of the incident emerged on social media platforms where Islamists could be seen entering the Galolhu stadium where people were doing Yoga on eight International Yoga Day. They uprooted the flags in the stadium and used them to attack the participants of the celebrations.

Another video posted by Raajje TV showed how the Islamists destroyed the venue and thrashed food stalls meant for the participants.

As per reports, the event was organized by the Indian Mission in the Maldives in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Development. Diplomats, government officials and Maldives ministers were present at the event when the Islamist extremists barged into the stadium.

The event that started at 6:30 AM was stopped after the Islamists barged in. Police had to use tear gas shells to disperse the agitated Islamist extremists to ensure the situation did not turn into a physical altercation.

Maldives President said probe initiated

After the incident, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih issued a statement and said an investigation had been launched into the incident that had happened at the Galolhu Stadium.

He said, “An investigation has been launched by Maldives Police into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern, and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law.”