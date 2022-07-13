On Friday 8th July 2022, at around 5:30 pm, an unfortunate cloudburst took place near Amarnath cave, washing away pilgrims. According to reports, at least thirteen persons have died in the incident. The exact number of the missing people is also not known yet. The teams of the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force are carrying out rescue operations. Indo Tibet Border Police teams are also assisting them. The NDRF has rescued three persons so far. Several people are still reported to be missing.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods that swept way the tents of pilgrims near the holy cave, causing panic among the pilgrims. The Amarnath Shrine Board will soon share the helpline number so that the family members of the pilgrims will be able to contact the authorities and get information about their kind.

The flood damaged at least 25 tents and three community kitchens at the base camp outside the shrine.

Several videos from the site have emerged on social media showing the extent of damage.

Jammu Kashmir, Anantnag



13 dead and many missing due to cloudburst near Amarnath cave at 5:30 pm! Amarnath Yatra has been stopped for the time being!



Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, CRPF, J&K Police! ( Videos 2) pic.twitter.com/YZ59oRP7hM — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kschouhan94) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other agencies



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/o6qsQ8S6iI — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

According to a report by Aaj Tak, around 8 to 10 thousand pilgrims joined the Amarnath Yatra today and the enthusiasm was at its peak. The scenes changed with the calamity. NDRF director general Atul Gadhwal said, “A team is deployed just near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath. The teams deployed in the nearby locations are also redirected to the spot where this mishap took place. It is not yet confirmed how many people were present there at the time of this incident and how many of them died.”

He further said, “Rescue operation here is a challenging task. The main challenge is the changing weather. Among others, there are the terrain and the altitude. But our team members are very well trained. It should not be any problem for them. The state government will publish the helpline number. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board will also share the helpline numbers. We will work in cohesion with them.”

Atul Gadhwal further told, “There are many camps to accommodate the rescued people. Paramilitary soldiers are also deployed there. One helipad is also there. The injured people will be sent back from there. Due to bad weather, Jammu and Kashmir Police will also accompany the injured pilgrims in order to ensure their safety. The medical teams of the Border Security Force and the Central Reserved Police Force is also there.”

बाबा अमरनाथ जी की गुफा के पास बादल फटने से आयी फ्लैश फ्लड के संबंध में मैंने LG श्री @manojsinha_ जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। NDRF, CRPF, BSF और स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “I have talked to the LG Manoj Sinha who briefed me about the flash flood near the cave of Baba Amarnath due to the cloudburst incident. NDRF, CRPF, BSF, and the local administration are giving their best in rescue operations. Saving lives is our priority. I pray for the safety of all the pilgrims.”

This is the second major natural calamity in India that happened in a span of eight days. On 30th June 2022, there was a landslide in Manipur that claimed many lives. The rescue operations in Manipur had hardly come to an end when the cloudburst incident took place near Amarnath cave in Kashmir.