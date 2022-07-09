As the Khadims of Ajmer Dargah continues to deliver hate speeches against Hindus and call for the beheading of Nupur Sharma, the Sufi shrine witnessed a drastic decline in footfall of visitors, reported The Times of India. It is notable that some of the Khadims of the Dargah were found involved in the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal for supporting Nupur Sharma.

“In sharp contrast to other Fridays when devotees made a beeline to the shrine, this Friday was different. There were only a handful who visited the Sufi shrine,” the report pointed out. As per The Times of India, many hotels witnessed booking cancellations while transport companies and local eateries could generate only 10% of their usual business.

According to Khadim Syed Ainuddin Chishty, the economy of Ajmer is driven by devotees who visit the city on an everyday basis. He stated that Fridays usually imply a ‘full house’ in Ajmer.

The hateful remarks of Khadims proved costly for guest houses and hotels, given that Hindu devotees skipped visits to the shrine. According to the owner of Jannat Group of Hotels, Riyaz Khan, the hate speeches have affected the footfall of visitors.

“The market in Ajmer is very vulnerable to what is happening in the country. The cancellations started soon after the incident in Udaipur. Even on the auspicious day of ‘Chhati’ (The sixth day of the lunar calendar), hotels were not full which nobody wanted to see,” he lamented.

Vitriolic remarks by Ajmer Dargah Khadims

Days after the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, it has now come to light that a Khadim of Ajmer Dargah named Gauhar Chisti had met one of the killers of the Hindu tailor. Citing sources, journalist Nikhil Choudhary reported that Gauhar had called for the beheading of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 17 this year for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’.

After making the provocative speech, he travelled to Udaipur to meet Riyaz Attari, one of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal. Interestingly, Riyaz issued threats to Sharma and her supporters through a video on the same day.

Reportedly, Khadim Gauhar Chisti had asked Riyaz to make the disturbing video after brutally beading the Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. He is currently on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

The Khadim’s uncle, Sarvar Chisti, had threatened that any insult in the glory of the Prophet would not be tolerated and the country would shake by the movement that will be led by him.

In a video, Sarwar Chishti said, “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja. We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake.”

Recently, a phone call recording of Sarwar Chishti had gone viral in which he was heard calling for an economic boycott of Hindus.

A few days ago, a video of a Khadim named Salman Chishti went viral on social media where he announced a bounty for killing Nupur Sharma and offered his house to anyone who brought Sharma’s head. Chishti, who is a history-sheeter, has multiple cases filed against him including murder and attempt to murder.