On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the gram panchayat elections in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, securing 102 of a total of 130 Panchayat seats. The BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

According to the reports, the by-elections to 130 panchayat seats and a Zilla Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12. However, Nyle Ete, secretary to Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission revealed that the BJP won 102 seats of a total of 130 unopposed and that the rest of the seats were secured by Congress, NPP and Independents together.

Expressing happiness over the unopposed winning of seats, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked all the BJP workers, supporters, and sympathizers for electing a massive number in the state. “Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters, and sympathizers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh”, he tweeted.

Also, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked the citizens for trusting in the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of Pema Khandu Ji who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Modi Ji to develop North-East”, he tweeted.

Reports mention that the Congress, NPP, and Independents together have secured a total of 14 out of 130 seats unopposed. The NPP has won a single seat in Kurung Kumey while the Congress has managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested. Meanwhile, the BJP has secured five seats unopposed in Kurung Kumey and four seats unopposed in Gangte-I.