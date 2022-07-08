Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsArunachal Pradesh: BJP bags 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed, Congress, NPP and...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP bags 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed, Congress, NPP and Independents together secure 14

The BJP has bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

OpIndia Staff
BJP in Arunachal Pradesh bags 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed
Image Source- India TV
4

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the gram panchayat elections in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, securing 102 of a total of 130 Panchayat seats. The BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

According to the reports, the by-elections to 130 panchayat seats and a Zilla Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12. However, Nyle Ete, secretary to Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission revealed that the BJP won 102 seats of a total of 130 unopposed and that the rest of the seats were secured by Congress, NPP and Independents together.

Expressing happiness over the unopposed winning of seats, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked all the BJP workers, supporters, and sympathizers for electing a massive number in the state. “Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters, and sympathizers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh”, he tweeted.

Also, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked the citizens for trusting in the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of Pema Khandu Ji who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Modi Ji to develop North-East”, he tweeted.

Reports mention that the Congress, NPP, and Independents together have secured a total of 14 out of 130 seats unopposed. The NPP has won a single seat in Kurung Kumey while the Congress has managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested. Meanwhile, the BJP has secured five seats unopposed in Kurung Kumey and four seats unopposed in Gangte-I.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,302FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com