As NIA have started the investigation into the horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, Islamists across the country continue to celebrate the beheading and hail the killers. Several such people have been arrested at different places for celebrating the murder. In latest incident, a man has been arrested for the same reason.

The Assam police have arrested an Islamist named Samsul Laskar for celebrating the gruesome murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal on social media.

As per reports, Samsul is a resident of the Katlicherra area in the Hailakandi district of Assam. He was seen endorsing the beheading of the Hindu man by his co-religionists, Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, on Facebook.

A man named Abu Choudhury had condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on the social media platform. He had remarked, “An extremist killed a man for supporting Nupur Sharma in Udaipur. Besides condemning the incident, I also demand the death penalty for the accused.”

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Abu Choudhury

While responding to the Facebook post by Choudhury, Samsul Laskar extended his support to the killers of Kanhaiya Lal.

He wrote, “Hotta korei valo korecha – eto bodo ek aporadhika keno somorthon korlo.” The loose translation goes as “It’s good that they have killed him (the victim). Why did he support a big criminal (Nupur Sharma).”

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Samsul Laskar

Police action against Samsul Laskar

Soon after, a complaint was registered against Samsul Laskar by BJP Yuva Morcha (Hailakandi) President Milon Das with the Hailakandi Sadar police station.

Das remarked, “The act by Samsul is tantamount to supporting the terrorist organisation, which was behind the killing and this is disturbing the communal harmony across the district.” He had demanded the immediate arrest of the Islamists.

Based on his complaint, Samsul Laskar was apprehended by the police on Thursday (June 30). He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between religions), 505 (1) (c) (provocation), 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity).

Additionally, charges were also pressed against him under Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. A probe has been launched into the matter.

Laskar accused of impersonation

On his Facebook profile, Samsul had claimed to be associated with SK Roy College in Katlichera. However, when East Mojo reached out to the college, they informed that the accused had never been a part of the college in any capacity. The administration added that the information given on his Facebook profile are wrong.

It must be mentioned that Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus on June 28 for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. Besides recording their crime on camera, they also confessed to killing him to avenge alleged insults to their Prophet.