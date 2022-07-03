On the 4th of July, Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a petition by the followers of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan alleging that baba has been replaced in prison by a dummy. Ram Rahim walked out of prison a couple of weeks ago on month-long parole, but the petitioners are alleging that the man who walked out of the prison on parole is a different person altogether.

The petitioners, including a person named Ashok Kumar, claimed themselves to be staunch followers of Dera Sacha Sauda. They have alleged that there have been several changes in the appearance of Ram Rahim after his release from prison on parole.

The petitioners have said that after he came out on parole, they noticed that his height has increased, the length of the fingers of his hands has changed, as well as the size of his feet. They have also alleged that the size of his eyes has reduced with a change in the shape of the eyes. They also claimed that the voice and body language of the released person is different when compared to the original Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The petitioners have further stated that the interactions of Ram Rahim are different now when compared to his pre-prison period. He is contradicting the statements given by the ‘original’ Baba, and is even struggling to identify the old friends of Ram Rahim.

The petitioners have alleged that the original Baba Ram Rahim has been kidnapped and taken to Udaipur, and he will be replaced by this dummy to take control of the huge immovable property belonging to Dera Sacha Sauda, as Ram Rahim is the only owner of the trust controlling this wealth.

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim SIngh Insan is currently serving a life sentence

In October last year, Ram Rahim was convicted in a murder case by the special CBI court in Haryana. The special CBI court had found Ram Rahim and 4 others guilty in the murder case of Ranjit Singh. He was awarded a life sentence in this case of murder.

Ram Rahim was already serving a long prison sentence after being convicted in a rape case by the same CBI court in 2017. He has been out on parole since the 17th of June.

The petition from Baba’s followers over the authenticity of the released Baba will be heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the pre-lunch session on the 4th of July.