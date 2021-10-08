Self-styled ‘Godman’ and the tainted cult leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim of the Dera Sacha Sauda has been convicted in a murder case by the special CBI court in Haryana. As per reports, the special CBI court has found Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 4 others guilty in the murder case of Ranjit Singh.

#BREAKING: Special CBI court in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case. pic.twitter.com/m0lvjT6Wb7 — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 8, 2021

It is notable here that Dera leader is already serving a long prison sentence after being convicted of rape.

As per reports, the CBI court stated that the quantum of sentence will be announced on October 12.

Ranjit Singh was Ram Rahim’s disciple. He was found murdered in July 2002. The investigation was later handed over to CBI and the probe agency had registered an FIR in December 2003 in the case after Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh filed a petition.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a plea seeking the transfer of the said case from the Panchkula CBI Court to another CBI court.

In 2019, Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three of his associates were convicted in the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati. Chhatrapati was murdered after he published an anonymous letter detailing the sexual exploitation of women inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s cult.

In August 2017, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the same special CBI court for two separate incidents of rape. He is serving a 20-year jail term for the said rape cases. Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s frenzied followers had unleashed violence in the streets of Panchkula, clashing with police officials, torching vehicles and attacking buildings while protesting against his conviction.

After brutal clashes and multiple attacks at the police, about 36 of his followers had lost their lives in police firing amid the ensuing violence. Following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction, many financial irregularities at his Dera were also brought to the fore.