Deepak Malik, the president of the Delhi chapter of Hindu Sena, filed a complaint with the Delhi police on July 1, 2022. In his complaint, Malik stated that he has been subjected to repeated abuse and death threats following a Hanuman Chalisa event his outfit organised on June 20 in support of ex-BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The Hindu Sena leader has provided a list of twenty-two numbers from which he has been receiving repeated threats and abuses since the June 20th event that was organised at the Vishwagiri temple in Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

Deepak Malik has written in his complaint, that he has been receiving abusive calls and Whatsapp messages from the aforementioned numbers, some of which are unidentified international numbers from Pakistan. He has urged the Delhi police to trace the numbers from which he has been receiving threats and demanded that the offenders face harsh punishment.

Deepak Malik also sought protection for himself and his family, fearing for their safety in the wake of the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal. Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded in Udaipur on 28th June 2022 by two Islamists Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media.

OpIndia spoke to Hindu Sena’s Delhi chapter president Deepak Malik, and the Hindu leader shared with us some screenshots of the abusive texts he had been receiving from Islamists ever since his organization organized the event to condemn the persecution of Nupur Sharma for citing Islamic Hadiths about the Prophet Muhammad.

He asserted that, in contrast to how the media has portrayed the situation, some of his team members had brought a few swords from the Gurudwara and their houses during the June 20th Hanuman Chalisa event. They distributed these swords among some distinguished guests as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to safeguarding Hindus from the ongoing attacks by fanatical Islamists.

Notably, news organisations like The New Indian Express and Sabrang covered the Hindu Sena event. They carefully structured the narrative to imply that the Hindu outfit had distributed swords at the gathering to incite violence against the Islamists.

“We had recited Hanuman Chalisa to condemn the recent attacks on Hindus like Kanhaiya Lal and show solidarity and support to Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who have been at the receiving end of the Islamist wrath. We didn’t say anything controversial, not one of us. On social media, there were videos and images of the event where some of our members could be seen giving a few swords to certain important attendees as a symbolic gesture. Some media outlets exaggerated this issue. My phone number was printed on a banner at the event. Since the pictures of the event went viral, I started receiving abusive and threatening messages and calls from unknown numbers, some of them belonging to Pakistan. Although I had been blocking all of these numbers, the threat calls and messages continued, so I approached the Delhi police to lodge a formal complaint about the same,” Deepak told OpIndia.

The Hindu Sena leader went on to say that he has requested protection for himself and his family members and urged the police to track the numbers. “The SHO has been very helpful and has promised swift action in the case,” added Deepak.

Additionally, OpIndia tried to obtain information from the Truecaller app on each of the twenty-two numbers that Deepak Malik shared. Even though some of them were spam, a large majority were registered using Muslim names. There was also a Russian and a Pakistani number on the list.

Meanwhile, based on Deepak Malik’s complaint, the Nihal Vihar police station in South West Delhi filed an FIR on July 1 and is investigating the matter.