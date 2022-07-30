In a major development, the Delhi police turned down a request by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to conduct a rally in the National Capital on Saturday (July 30).

The programme was scheduled to be held at Ambedkar Bhawan in the Jhandewalan area of Delhi. The event was titled, ‘Save the Republic.’ The police have warned action against the Islamist outfit if it tried to organise the rally in the absence of required permission.

Poster of the PFI rally

Earlier on Friday (July 29), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and sought action against the Popular Front of India.

“This organisation (PFI) is running suspicious activities across the whole country. The investigation of its involvement in several violent incidents in the country is going on in many states. On the occasion of Independence Day, such activities can spoil the atmosphere in the National capital,” the letter said.

“That’s why we are requesting you to stop this immediately. Please take the right action and also inform the same to us,” the Hindu organisation concluded.

Screengrab of the letter by Vishwa Hindu Parishad

This is not the first time that the Popular Front of India had conducted its flagship event of ‘Save the Republic.’ One such rally was organised in the Alappuzha district of Kerala on May 21 this year.

Prior to the start of the event, PFI had shared that a grand people’s conference will be held in Alappuzha as part of a nationwide campaign. “People from all over the State are expected to take part in the program, which is beginning shortly,” PFI had tweeted.

In a Facebook post, the radical organization had informed that the event would be inaugurated by Chairman Oma Salam. Former Rajya Sabha member Obaidullah Khan Azmi was invited as the Chief of the ‘volunteer march.’

PFI, SDPI extremist outfits indulging in serious acts of violence

Earlier on May 5, the Kerala High Court observed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are extremist organisations, which have not yet been banned in India.

The court made the remarks while hearing the petition of the wife of deceased RSS worker A Sanjith, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations,” Justice K Haripal had stated.

The Kerala High Court further noted that both SDPI and PFI have a history of attacking members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It added, “It is the common case that activists of the SDPI/PFI were behind the attack.”