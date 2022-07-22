Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again hit the headlines with his claims that his ‘sperms’ are in ‘high demand’ because his sperm contains the same genius genes that made the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, Errol Musk claimed that he has been approached by a Colombian company, asking him to donate his sperms to impregnate high-class women in a bid to create a ‘new generation of Elons’.

Recently, the billionaire‘s father had created a buzz when he disclosed that he and his 36-year-old stepdaughter have a second, ‘secret’ child.

Speaking to The Sun, the 76-year-old Errol Musk said, “I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon? he exclaimed.

Errol further mentioned that although he was not being paid for donating the sperms, he would receive other perks. “They haven’t offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” he claimed.

When questioned whether he would still be interested in donating his sperm without being paid for it, Errol Musk replied briskly, “Well, why not? If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

Errol Musk opens up about having a ‘secret’ second child with his 35-years-old stepdaughter

It may be recalled that on July 15, Errol musk had admitted to having a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout in 2019. Speaking to the same British tabloid about his ‘secret’ second child, who is now three years old, the billionaire‘s father exclaimed that “the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

This new ‘secret’ child is Errol Musk’s second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, the first being their son ‘Rushi’. Errol Musk has a total of 7 children, including the Tesla CEO. If reports are to be believed, it was the birth of Rushi in 2017 that had gone on to become the reason for the fallout between Elon and Errol Musk.