Errol musk, the 75-year-old father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted to having a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout in 2019. Speaking to The Sun about his ‘secret’ second child, who is now three years old, the billionaire‘s father exclaimed that “the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

He further admitted how the child was ‘not planned’ and he likely impregnated Bezuidenhout, who he raised since she was 4 years old, during the year-and-a-half they were living together following the birth of their son Rushi.

He said, “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi, and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious, you know,” Errol Musk told the media house.

The South African engineer further revealed that he and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout are no longer living together, the reason being that he realised that the 42 years of age gap would be a little too much. He believes that even though it is going to be nice, the gap is going to show itself.

Errol further said he was 45 when he married Jana’s mother who at the time was only 25. “She was probably one of the best looking women I’ve ever seen in my life,” he added.

According to reports, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout in 1979 after divorcing Elon’s mother Maye Haldeman Musk. Jana Bezuidenhout is Heide’s daughter. Errol and Heide are parents to two biological children, but he also played a role in raising Jana, who was only 4 when he became her stepfather. After 18 years, Errol and Heide eventually got divorced.

This new ‘secret’ child is Errol Musk’s second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, the first being their son ‘Rushi’. Errol Musk has a total of 7 children including the Tesla and SpaceX founder. If reports are to be believed it was the birth of Rushi in 2017 that had gone on to become the reason for the fallout between Elon and Errol Musk.

The Musk family were in “shock” when they found out that Bezuidenhout is pregnant with Errol Musk’s child, the report added. “They still don’t like it…they still feel a bit creepy, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” said Errol when asked about Elon and his brother’s reaction to the pregnancy news.

This news came days after it was revealed that Elon Musk had twin babies with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his start-up Neuralink, in November 2021. A month after the birth of his twins, Musk had his second child with Canadian singer Grimes in December 2021 via a surrogate mother.

With the birth of his three children last year, his first child with Grimes, and his triplets and the other set of twins with his first wife Justine Wilson, Musk now has a total of nine children.