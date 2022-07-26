On Monday, Ahmedabad-based youth named Mohammed Soheb Yakub was arrested by the Police for sexually harassing a minor girl in the city of Anandnagar area. Yakub slapped the young girl and also touched her breasts in the public and then fled from the scene.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, July 20 when the girl who studies in class 10 was going for her tuition classes. She halted at the signal close to Jodhpur Char Rasta at MG farm road. Yakub also arrived at the signal on the bike and harassed the girl in public.

The accused slapped the minor girl and then touched her breast. He then immediately fled from the scene leaving the girl embarrassed in the public. The accused who sexually assaulted the girl was wearing a helmet. Reportedly, the Anandnagar Police was informed about the incident and immediately began the investigation.

The Police reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage from the camera installed at the signal and some of the nearby shops. The officers then identified the accused and nabbed him for assaulting a minor girl. The case has been registered and the Police have charged the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.