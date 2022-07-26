Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeCrimeGujarat: Ahmedabad resident Mohammed Soheb Yakub sexually assaults a minor, touches her breasts, arrested
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Ahmedabad resident Mohammed Soheb Yakub sexually assaults a minor, touches her breasts, arrested

The accused had halted on the traffic signal where the girl was standing and suddenly he put his hand on her breast and fled.

OpIndia Staff
sexual harassment of women
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Times Now)
3

On Monday, Ahmedabad-based youth named Mohammed Soheb Yakub was arrested by the Police for sexually harassing a minor girl in the city of Anandnagar area. Yakub slapped the young girl and also touched her breasts in the public and then fled from the scene.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, July 20 when the girl who studies in class 10 was going for her tuition classes. She halted at the signal close to Jodhpur Char Rasta at MG farm road. Yakub also arrived at the signal on the bike and harassed the girl in public.

The accused slapped the minor girl and then touched her breast. He then immediately fled from the scene leaving the girl embarrassed in the public. The accused who sexually assaulted the girl was wearing a helmet. Reportedly, the Anandnagar Police was informed about the incident and immediately began the investigation.

The Police reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage from the camera installed at the signal and some of the nearby shops. The officers then identified the accused and nabbed him for assaulting a minor girl. The case has been registered and the Police have charged the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsahmedabad sexual harassment, ahmedabad sexual abuse
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,827FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com