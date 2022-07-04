Gujarat: BJP leader threatened with ‘Kanhaiya Lal like fate’ by one Abdul for condemning his killing, police initiates investigation

BJP leader from Padra, Vadodara was threatened on Facebook with ‘Kanhaiya Lal-like fate’ over his comments condemning the killing of Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists who was killed for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. A police complaint in this regard has been registered. Vice President, BJP Padra Taluka Committee, Nileshsinh Jadav, on 29th June 2022 commented under someone else’s post on the Udaipur killing.

Jadav had commented in disbelief that such a brutal killing happened in a country like India. An acquaintance of Jadav had posted on Facebook condemning the murder. “This is an incident that can happen in Taliban Afghanistan or Pakistan. This is scary. It shames humanity. On this first incident itself the perpetrators should be given strict punishment so that no one can repeat it. The law will take its course. Please maintain peace,” he had posted.

Responding to the same, Jadav had said that the killer knew he would go to jail for the crime he was committing. “They may be imprisoned for life. However, for carrying out this murder, the family (of killers) may be well-compensated financially from donation that might have come from countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. Hence, people associated with these killers, parents, siblings, maulvis, they all should be arrested so that if such money is received it cannot be utilised. These people do such things in search for the hoors,” he posted.

Comments by Nileshsinh Jadav and threat by Abdul

Subsequent to his tweet, one Abdul Subur Choudhary threatened him with similar fate for Nilesh and ‘people like him’.

Speaking to OpIndia, Jadav said that he was commenting on a social media post of someone from Rajasthan and demanded the culprits get strict punishment and the property be attached. One Abdul Subur Choudhary threatened me that I will also meet same fate as that of Kanhaiya Lal. “I have filed a police complaint and protection is given to me,” he said.

Police has since registered complaint under section 507 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (B) (using obscene language) of the IPC against the person behind Abdul Subur id. The account has since been deleted but police has undertaken investigation.