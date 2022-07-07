A 23-year-old Hindu girl from a wealthy family from allegedly Chhani in Vadodara was lured into a trap by Christian man Selvin Paul Parmar who went on to marry the girl. Selvin Paul Parmar later threatened to make the videos of private moments viral by emotionally blackmailing the girl. He allegedly also forced her to cut herself with blade. The matter became so serious that in the end, the Prime Minister’s Office had to intervene as per reports.

In Vadodara, Selvin Parmar, a 10-pass Christian youth who lived in a society near Chhani Canal, allegedly entrapped the daughter of a wealthy Hindu family of the same area by saying that he owned property worth Rs 250 crore and owned a factory, sand leases, petrol pumps, etc. In 2019, after a 2-year-long love affair, the Christian youth took the girl away to Anand and had a court marriage with her there.

During this period, he secretly took photos and videos of his private moments with the girl and started to blackmail her. When the girl’s family members checked her mobile, they found her chatting with this man. In this chat, the man had allegedly had asked her to make 40 to 45 cuts on her body with a blade in a minute and asked her to send the photographs to him through social media.

In medical examination, more than 500 blade wounds were found all over the girl’s body and the girl always wore clothes that covered her entire body to hide those cuts. In the end, she was so tired of Selvin Paul Parmar’s threats that she even made up her mind to commit suicide.

After the marriage, the girl was lured by Selvin’s father Paul Parmar, and forced to stay in her in-laws’ house. After some time, her husband Selvin, her sister-in-law Shweta and Selvin’s father Paul Parmar started torturing the girl physically and mentally and the girl was kept locked in the house. The girl was also forced to eat non-veg food against her wishes.

The girl was brought home after the family came to know that she was being beaten up every day. After knowing the fact, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Chhani police station in this regard. Police registered a case against Selvin Paul Parmar, Shweta Paul Parmar, and Paul Parmar and detained Christian youth Selvin Parmar.

Registering a complaint in the SHE team was a bad experience for the girl’s family

Unable to see the condition of his daughter, her father contacted the SHE team of the police in August 2021. However, the girl’s father alleged that the SHE team police official one Noel Solanki ignored their pleas and would demand bribe from her family.

In September 2021, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against Noel and Selvin at the Chhani police station alleging that the girl’s family doubted their functioning as they belonged to the same faith. With this, the girl’s father also filed petitions with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for justice in the matter.

After a proper investigation into the matter following an order from the Prime Minister’s Office, policeman Noel Solanki and constable Sanjay Kumar, who had gone to the complainant’s bungalow that night in a SHE team car with the sole intention of sabotaging even if they were not part of the SHE team, were both suspended on June 22, 2022, after the allegations against them turned out to be true.

Currently, the family has sent the daughter to the USA for higher studies. They are so shocked by the incident that they no longer want to bring their daughter back to India. They want their daughter to live her life ahead peacefully in America.