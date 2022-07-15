Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHamid Ansari says he did not invite Nusrat Mirza to any conference after the...
News Reports
Updated:

Hamid Ansari says he did not invite Nusrat Mirza to any conference after the event organiser said ex-VP had desired Pak journalist’s presence

"The former vice president of India stands by his earlier statement that he never knew or invited the Pakistan journalist Nusrat Mirza to any conference, including the 2010 conference mentioned by Nusrat Mirza or the 2009 conference on terrorism or on any other occasion," the new statement issued by the officer of the former vice president of India read.

OpIndia Staff
Hamid Ansari
Hamid Ansari (L), Nusrat Mirza (R)
76

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari issued a fresh statement reiterating his earlier stand that he never knew or invited the Pakistan journalist Nusrat Mirza, after Dr Adish Aggarwala, the event organiser, made grave allegations against him and the Congress party, alleging that the former VP had desired that Nusrat Mirza be invited to the conference.

“The former vice president of India stands by his earlier statement that he never knew or invited the Pakistan journalist Nusrat Mirza to any conference, including the 2010 conference mentioned by Nusrat Mirza or the 2009 conference on terrorism or on any other occasion,” the new statement issued by the officer of the former vice president of India read.

Event organiser rubbishes ex-VP Hamid Ansari’s defence over Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza controversy

In a press release on Thursday (July 14), Aggarwala stated that the said event was held between December 11-12 in 2010 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, as per the press release.

“The then Vice-President Hamid Ansari had attended the conference but Nusrat Mirza was neither an invitee nor had he attended it. Even Nusrat Mirza has not referred to this conference in his interview,” he emphasised.

“Mr Ashok Dewan who at that time was serving as Director, Vice-President Secretariat had informed me that the Vice-President has desired that Pakistani journalist Mr Nusrat Mirza be invited to the Conference. However, we could not accede to the request since Mr Mirza was from Pakistan media and we had not invited judges or lawyers from Pakistan,” the statement had read.

According to Dr Adish Aggarwala, a dismayed Hamid Ansari communicated to Dewan that he would attend the seminar for only 20 minutes. This was despite the fact that the ex-Vice President had initially agreed to spend an hour at the event.

“Some Congress leaders are trying to mask the alleged meeting of Mr Hamid Ansari with Nusrat Mirza by making insinuations and veiled statements on social media that Mr Nusrat Mirza had attended the conference organized by me”, he added.

“It appears that Mr Hamid Ansari and Mr Jairam Ramesh chose not to disclose about the Jama Masjid United Forum’s Conference in order to mislead government agencies and the public. Possibly, they felt it appropriate to take shelter behind the Jurists’ Conference so that Mr Ansari receives a clean chit on scrutiny of records of the said Conference,” Dr Adish Aggarwala said.

Hamid Ansari saga and his fallible defence

On July 10, Pakistani Journalist and YouTuber Shakil Chaudhary published an interview with Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza who claimed he spied on India and handed over the information he had gathered during his visits to India between 2005 to 2011.

He said in 2010, he was invited to a seminar on terrorism by then-Vice President Hamid Ansari. He said, “Though I agree I am not an expert, but we are Mughals. We have ruled India for centuries. I understand their culture. I know about their weaknesses. But the problem is the experience I gathered about India is not being used due to lack of good leadership in Pakistan.” 

During his 2011 visit to India, Mirza said he had met The Milli Gazette’s publisher Zafarul Islam Khan. In his defence, Ansari said that falsehood was unleashed on him by the controversy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘We are on this earth to reproduce’: 76-year-old father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk opens up about having a ‘secret’ second child with his...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Gunshots amidst Friday prayers, elderly man killed in a mosque in Bulandshahar, family accuses one Sarfaraz

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Sundarkand recital in Lulu Mall cancelled after management apologises for allowing namaz prayers; complaint filed against namazis

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Burqa-clad woman attacks on-duty traffic policeman in Indore, accomplice Sohail joins her, both detained

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: ‘Dalit’ Christian employee of Loyola College alleges caste discrimination, sexual harassment and more, names principal in scandal

Nupur J Sharma -

Delhi Court gives sermons to Hindus while granting bail to Zubair, after SC judges had blamed Nupur Sharma for beheading of Kanhaiya Lal

OpIndia Staff -

Congress outraged over order barring members from holding Dharnas in Parliament, social media users dig out identical order issued during UPA era

OpIndia Staff -

Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra govt overturns 4 decisions taken by Uddhav Thackeray, including not letting farmers vote in APMC markets: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Noida police take cognisance of grooming jihad case where Murad posed as Sameer to target Hindu woman, forced to convert and sent goons to...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi’s Patiala House Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the FIR over derogatory Tweet against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,710FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com