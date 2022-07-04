Monday, July 4, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: House of former BSP MLC bulldozed, property worth 125 crores attached till now, was earlier booked for rape

House of mining mafia Haji Iqbal demolished by Yogi govt
Haji Iqbal and his demolished house, (Images via Amar Ujala)
5

On Monday (July 4), the house of the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Haji Iqbal was bulldozed by the Yogi Adityanath government in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the mining mafia and his relatives have three properties in Saharanpur. While permission was not granted for the construction of one building, the other two properties had illegal constructions that were not cleared by the Development Authority.

Properties worth ₹125 crores have already been attached by the law enforcement authorities. Visuals of the demolition were shared extensively on social media.

The Saharanpur administration had sent notices to Haji Iqbal regarding his illegal properties. Upon not receiving a satisfactory reply, his house in New Bhagat Singh Colony of Saharanpur was demolished on Monday (July 4).

It must be mentioned that Haji Iqbal, his brother Mehmood, and his children have been booked in several cases. His son Javed, who was wanted in a 10,000 crore scam case, was arrested in May this year by the Special Investigation Team of Saharanpur Police.

SSP Akash Tomar had informed, “Javed was arrested on a tip-off from Mirzapur region, where he is involved in several criminal activities.” Iqbal’s son, Mohammed Alishan, was arrested in May from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi.

The former BSP MLC’s two children, Wajid and Afzal are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Haji Iqbal booked in rape case

Iqbal, who was a BSP MLC between 2010 and 2016, and his brother Mehmood were booked in June this year for the rape and assault of a minor girl. A case was lodged against the duo and 4 others under the IPC Section 376 and provisions of the POCSO Act.

SSP (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar stated, “Prima facie, the rape allegations leveled against Mohd Iqbal are found to be true. His brother and four of his aides had also physically assaulted the girl. All have been booked for rape under Pocso Act.” The incident reportedly took place a couple of years ago.

