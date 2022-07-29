Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress who had accused Nana Pataker of harassing her during the MeToo movement in the country, has posted a baffling message on social media. The actress detailed her struggle with harassment in her lengthy post on Instagram.

On Friday 29th July 2022, in the morning, Tanushree Dutta posted a photo on Instagram. With this photo, she shared a long caption in which she blamed the so-called Bollywood mafia for the harassment she claims to have faced and said that Nana Patekar will be responsible if anything happens to her.

Tanushree Dutta wrote, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that MeToo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are the Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death cases. (note that all have the same criminal lawyer)”

Tanushree Dutta also appealed to people not to watch movies by Bollywood stars. She said in her post, “Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns.”

Tanushree Dutta added, “Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation.”

It is notable that Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against Nana Patekar after accusing him of sexually abusing her in 2008 when they were filming a special dance sequence for her movie ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’. Patekar, though, has denied all of the charges. The witnesses indicated that she was aware of the alterations made to the dance performance, according to the police, who noted this in the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case closure report. According to the report, there was no mention of sexual misconduct in the petition lodged in 2008.

Tanushree Dutta claimed that the police gave a clean chit to Nana Patekar and the witnesses were silenced by intimidation. After making her Bollywood debut in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tanushree Dutt went on to appear in movies like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town, Apartment, etc.

Recently on 19th July 2022, Tanushree Dutta published another post on her Instagram handle in which she alleged that she was being harassed and targeted. She said her work in the film industry had been sabotaged for the last year. Above all, the actress alleged that a dubious Muslim maid was ‘planted’ at her place who doctored her drinking water with medications and steroids, resulting in health issues.