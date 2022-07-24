The Rajasthan government of Ashok Gehlot has come under fire following the death of Sadhu Vijaydas, who self-immolated in protest against the state’s inaction against illegal mining. After the Rajasthan government ignored the protest by Sadhus to protect their sacred land from illegal mining for over 550 days, Sadhu Vijaydas self-immolated to protest against the same.

The death of Sadhu Vijaydas has stirred political debate outside and within the ruling Congress party. JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, has appointed a committee to investigate illegal mining and Sadhu Vijaydas’ suicide. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Bharat Singh has also written to CM Ashok Gehlot, requesting that Mines Minister Pramod Bhaya be removed, accusing him of protecting illegal mining.

The committee appointed by JP Nadda includes the party’s National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, former Union Minister and MP Satyapal Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and MP Brijlal Yadav. On Sunday, this group will go to the site of the unfortunate incident in Bharatpur to gather information. The findings will be presented in the coming weeks.

Rajasthan | A high-level committee constituted by BJP National president JP Nadda will visit the incident site in Bharatpur (where Sadhu Vijay Das set himself ablaze on July 21) tomorrow to gather information. pic.twitter.com/43S4yVBTdG — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 23, 2022

Baba Vijaydas, who tried self-immolation at Deeg, Bharatpur, to protest illegal mining, died in a Delhi hospital. On July 20, Sadhu Vijaydas attempted self-immolation amid demonstrations over illegal mining in the region sacred to the locals.

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister, gave Das’ family members an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh on Saturday. He also ordered a senior administrative official to investigate the situation. The investigation into this situation is to be conducted by a person holding the rank of principal secretary to the government, according to the chief minister.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia, and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal have already accused the Rajasthan government of being culpable for the death of Sadhu Vijaydas and demanded an inquiry.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remarked that if saints have to struggle and sacrifice themselves to get their demands heard, it demonstrates the state’s lawlessness. She said, “If the state government had not taken 551 days to listen to the saints and had taken action in time, then the saint would not have died today.”