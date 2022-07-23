Rajasthan: Saint, who self-immolated to protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur, dies in Delhi hospital

Baba Vijaydas, the Sadhu who self-immolated in protest of the government’s failure to curb illegal mining in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, died in a Delhi hospital. On July 21, his status was reported stable but he died early morning on Saturday. According to Sub Divisional Officer Sanjay Goyal, “Sadhu Vijaydas died at around 2.30 am in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment after his self-immolation attempt. The post-mortem has been scheduled for 9 am.”

The state administration responded only after Baba Vijaydas’ tragic attempt at self-immolation brought the issue of illegal mining to national notice.

The saints made every effort to persuade the state authorities to forbid mining in the region. However, the saints made the decision to pursue the case after more than 500 days of waiting and several hollow promises. Baba Hariboldas declared around ten days ago that he would self-immolate on July 19 in front of the Chief Minister’s residence if the government did not pay attention to them. They had been approached by the government, demanding additional time.

The saints first chose to wait, but the government took no action until July 19. As part of the protest, Baba Narayandas ascended a mobile tower in Pasopa village. As soon as word got out, other saints in the neighbourhood gathered to join Baba Narayandas. Meanwhile, the Police detained Baba Hariboldas to prevent him from self-immolating.

Authorities attempted but failed to persuade Baba Narayandas. On the tower, he was given glucose and meals. The next day, he remained atop the tower. While everyone was trying to get Baba Narayandas to come down, Baba Vijayadas rushed behind the protesting saints and poured kerosene on himself. While chanting Radhe Radhe, he set himself on fire.

Police and locals rushed to save him. However, by the time they dozed off the fire, the saint had suffered severe burns. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Following the incident, district collector Alok Ranjan, IG Gaurav Srivastava, SP Shyam Singh, zonal commissioner Sanwarmal Verma, and many other high-ranking officials reached the spot and tried to calm the situation down.

