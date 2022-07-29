Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed by Delhi Police

On Thursday, the Delhi Court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Police in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that was escalated by the Islamists during the Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this year and issued summons to all the accused in the case. The Court has asked all the 37 accused to appear before the Court on August 6.

According to the reports, the summons was issued by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh who allowed the charge sheet in the Court. The Court said that the charge sheet contains enough evidence to believe that the Jahangirpuri violence was planned and that it was a sequel to the 2020 Delhi anti-CAA riots.

The Delhi Police on July 15 earlier had revealed the accused had incited the locals to pelt stones at the Hindus participating in the procession. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police also filed a charge sheet in Rohini court in the case of violence that happened on April 16. The Police in the charge sheet mentioned that the three main accused in the case identified as Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Sheikh Irshfil had made all the preparations to execute the violence.

Delhi Police Crime Branch files chargesheet pertaining to the Jahangirpuri riots today in Delhi’s Rohini Court. — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

They had collected the stones, and empty glass bottles and had placed them on the terraces of the nearby buildings. Stones and glass bottles were also placed at accused Irshfil’s terrace. The police while investigating the case recovered all of them and charged the persons involved with inciting the violence. The Police also revealed that the accused had planned the violence and had started preparations for it 6 days before the violence.

In the 2000 paged charge sheet, the Police further stated that it investigated the data of around 2300 phones and also went through 58 different clips to discover the links between the Jahangirpuri violence with the anti-CAA violence that had disrupted the peace and law and order in Delhi in the year 2019-20. Police confirmed that Jahangirpuri violence was the sequel of the 2019 riots.

So far the Police have charged 45 main conspirators and have arrested 37 in the case of violence in which eight police personnel and a civilian had sustained injuries. Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Irshfil are the 3 main accused who have been arrested among 45. Around 8 of the accused including one of the prime accused Irshfil is on the run in the case. The Police said that they have launched a massive manhunt to nab all the accused on run and added that some of the accused are out on bail.

37 accused were arrested & 8 are absconding. From the probe conducted so far & material on record, it’s established that the incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA & NRC of 2019 & 2020 in Shaheen Bagh & North-East Delhi riots of Feb 2020…: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The Delhi Police July 15 also presented video evidence in court and said that it used a facial recognition system during the investigation to nab the 37 culprits. The charge sheet was filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.