The horrendous Kanhaiya Lal beheading and the 13 shameless tricks liberals are using while reacting to it

Islamo-fascists, Jihadi fanatics, Hindu haters, Stalinist left and their propaganda army, fascist as well as corrupt dynasties and their brown-nosed coolies – this pretty much sums up the Indian “liberal” ecosystem. If there are any exceptions, they are exactly that – exceptions.

Of course, membership in this gang is fungible. You can proudly display the red flag in your Twitter bio one day and another day address the anti-CAA fanatics, who wanted Hindus in Pakistan to be raped, butchered, forcibly converted but not sheltered in India, with words that would do a Zakir Naik proud.

Left’s Hinduphobia is such, it normally sacks members that dare to wear the “sacred ash” on their foreheads or display other signs of Hindu faith. But exemptions have been given to Islamo-fascists. They are free to be proudly religious. Orders from the “taller than the mountain, sweeter than honey” masters up there?

This shameless cabal has some very slick tricks up its sleeve when it comes to covering up their crimes and explaining them away. After all, they have hundreds of years of practice. To someone that can say Stalin “may have made some mistakes”, deftly burying the butchery of millions, and covering up the Udaipur killing is child’s play. It takes hardly any effort.

But we must nevertheless learn their art. Both to be able to call it out and to be able to pay them back in their own coin.

Frankly, this killing has come at the wrong time for the liberals. Because their coordinated attack on India and Hindus had reached a fever pitch and seemed to be delivering results. And then this had to happen. It queers the pitch and forces them to explain and get into whitewashing mode.

Let us study the reaction of this gang to the horrendous Udaipur murder by their Islamist pals. All facts stated are correct as of 4 am IST on 29th June when this was first written. That anyway gives them more than enough time for hundreds of outraged tweets, if it suits their purpose.

Rana Ayyub, who writes for Washington Post which called ISIS Caliph a “religious scholar” had two (yes TWO) tweets on this. I had to scroll page after page of tweets and re-tweets outraging over the suspension of ONE of her tweets by GOI. Ditto for the police action over violent arsonists and rioters “protesting” the insult to the Prophet, in a template by now familiar to most in the West. She clearly has her priorities well sorted.

One of the tweets by Rana tries to bring Modi into the picture, a trick she must have learnt from the Rajasthan CM who conveniently washed his hands, asking Modi & Shah to make a speech. None of the corrupt yellow coolies that tag the state’s CM for petty incidents dares point to him that law and order is the primary responsibility of the state.

And the other tweet (see below), while strong in parts, uses the familiar tricks – not even naming the killers, the actual crime and seeks to absolve the faith. As if that’s the #1 priority at this point.

“This is so triggering. This is the most barbaric attack, and to record this on camera. And to think you do this in the name of Islam. The perpetrators need to be brought to book and be given the strictest punishment possible @ashokgehlot51. Please India, this needs to stop”

It was just “triggering”. Triggering what?! Note her TL, she never fails to name “Hindu nationalists” and often tries to use clever verbiage to include all Hindus when it suits her purpose. Notice the “please, India” not please, you-know-who!

And Saba Naqvi, who posted several Hinduphobic tweets has conveniently gone on SM leave, perhaps knowing this will happen. I could not see even one tweet from her. Don’t worry, she will be back to outrage over something convenient when the timing is right.

Her comrade, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, is now in Miami giving us a lecture on “democracy”. The Americans should ask her about the photos of mass murderers, despots, and rapist savages that her party (whose flag she proudly flies and had in her Twitter bio for a long time) proudly displays in their rallies.



She too has ONE tweet, just ONE tweet.

Again, you can see the familiar tricks – never name the faith, unless it is to whitewash or play the victim card. No blame on the party ruling there or its government. They are not even tagged. Never even mention the crime directly. It is quite clear she is washing her hands off the matter. Any further mention will be termed Islamophobia. You can go through her TL to see how she reacts to other events.

Look at the business-like, crisp, not-a-word-out-of-place tweets of some of our leftists! And contrast this to their tweets and posts when something that is worth their outrage happens. This is Nandini Sundar, whose hobnobbing with Maoist extremists has often landed her in legal trouble:

“Udaipur killing is horrible. Happy the men involved have been arrested. Unlike killer ShambhuLal Regar nobody supports them. Nupur Sharma also knew that abusing the Prophet would cause disaffection. The RSS lit the fire, two fanatics were motivated and Kanhaiya died” – Nandini Sundar

So according to Nandini, the brutal killing is “disaffection” and the ones who did it did something logical and natural. The fanatics were “motivated”. Is she justifying the killings? Well, at least that is a damn good try. And she has to bring in other stuff to further soften the gentle wrap on the wrists with a feather she is forced to give the Islamists. In fact, her “light the fire” remark is the exact same words used by the killers themselves, so by endorsing and re-using them, she is giving additional justification to the murder!

In case you think this tweet is OK, please copy it and use as a template, next time some lynching over a cow happens and see how our Maoists react.

And comrade Swara is no different:

“Despicable and utterly condemnable.. The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters! #UdaipurHorror” – Comrade Swara Bhasker

You can see that she fails to name the perpetrators, their faith or even their regular pattern of such crimes. Strong words are thrown about more as camouflage than with sincerity.

I can cite dozens more. In fact, the only ones that came up with “I am ashamed to be” tweets, that are dime a dozen in other situations, are the progressive Muslims, who have already been ex-communicated and marked by Islamists for ‘direct action’ by labelling them munafiq, Sarkari and so on.

Let us turn our attention to the ecosystem that surrounds the famiglia.

Sagarika Ghose winds up the matter with just one tweet. As if “look I have done this so let me use this as a license to tweet a 1000 times about Hindutva”. Spot the familiar theme here? Or do I have to repeat myself again?

“Diabolical horrifying crime in #Udaipur. There can be no ifs and buts, criminals must be brought immediately to justice. The spiral of religious hatred must END across the board and across the country, else 21st century India will be consumed by religious wars”. – Sagarika Ghose

I can go on and on. Her ex-colleague, Nidhi Razdan, simply reports the crime. Has no personal tweets even doing a ritual condemnation. These people are never short of words when it suits them. Now silence is golden and they use it well. Sagarika’s husband Rajdeep Sardesai condescends to name Islamic radicalism, if only to bring in Islamophobia as whataboutery – but adds a caveat. He is more worried about the image of a faith! If you think that is his gentle nature, read his tweets on other topics where he really gets upset and not merely faking it.

Shashi Tharoor who mainstreamed and progressive-certified the word ‘brown-nose’, for which I will be eternally grateful to him, follows the exact same template – with one slight change in that he names the faith of the killers. And as if to declare closure, he moves on to tweeting about cricket matches. Imagine a BJP leader doing this after one of those “lynching” cases.

In his so-called “50 word” editorial on the matter, Shekhar Gupta is a bit more forthright – he wants Muslim leaders to “reflect” on the “dangers of blasphemy issue slipping into barbarity”. Is he predicting something that may happen in the future? Or is he referring to repeated acts of violence which is a global SOP, and has been for centuries? Your guess is as good as mine.

So far you have seen that NONE of the liberals has dared to be unequivocal or even question or mention the biggest issue – a class of people settling so-called blasphemy with the sword, in acts of medieval barbarism that routinely happens in India, Pakistan, and the Middle East, Europe and many other places. They all have one common thread – a thread ignored again and again. They don’t see a pattern and if they do, dare not mention it.

Let us make a quick list of the tricks we have come across in this tiny sample and in others:

Draft a quick, short, curt, cursory condemnation tweet and move on. Try not to mention specifics. That would be inconvenient. Shout aloud that the video of the crime should not be shared – the exact opposite of what they do in other cases. Note the usual tricks of dismissing it as “unverified”, “grainy video” etc., are still available and can be deployed as needed. Try to absolve their faith and the “civil society” enablers of such barbarism Bring in whataboutery. Try to shift focus to “Islamophobia” and play the victim card Don’t link it to dozens of other crimes such as the brutal murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, to name just one, that happens on regular basis, across the world because that would be inconvenient as well. Blame the victim, directly, indirectly, or both. Mention that “criminals” must be brought to justice – not because they must be punished but because that can be used to declare the matter as over and move on to other outrages. Anyone that mentions it thereafter can be blamed for “hate”. In any case, after the arrest, the “human rights” brigade can take over. And fight for the freedom of the arrested. This too shall pass. NYT, WaPO, CNN, BBC, MSNBC, Bollywood, NDTV, “fact-checkers”, “eminent historians” etc. will help bury it and it won’t feature in any liberal list of hate crimes. Get back to regular pogromming – the Pol Potist assault on Hinduism – as quickly as possible.

Dear Indians, if we are not united, shame is on us. If we are not woke to such tactics by liberals, the blame is on us.