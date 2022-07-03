Sunday, July 3, 2022
Kanhaiya Lal beheading: Witness seeks for government help through media, currently living in hiding, report says

Rajkumar Sharma used to work in Kanhaiya Lal's shop and is one of the two witnesses who was present when the two Islamists attacked and beheaded him.

OpIndia Staff
Rajkumar Sharma
Rajkumar Sharma is eyewitness of Kanhaiya Lal's murder (left). His family has asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot (right) for help. Image Source: File Photo
3

Rajkumar Sharma, one of the witnesses of the Kanhaiya Lal beheading incident, is currently living in anonymity due to fear. Rajkumar Sharma’s family members, while talking to the media, have asked for help from the government. Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor in Udaipur, was beheaded by two Islamists on 28th June 2022 for a social media post supporting the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma.

In an interaction with The New Indian, Rajkumar Sharma’s wife told, “We thought that it is our duty to ensure that this thing never happens with anyone else again. This is why we are cooperating with the government. All I wish is that my husband gets to do a job in a safer place. Government should help us for financial and security purposes. I request you to convey our request to the government. I cannot tell the government and the chief minister directly. Otherwise, I would go there and urge them to help us. Therefore, I am asking them for help. We have cooperated with the government and we expect help from the government in return. So, please take our voice to the government or please tell me the address and contact details of the chief minister so that I can tell him the same.”

Rajkumar Sharma used to work in Kanhaiya Lal’s shop. He was present in the shop when the murderers attacked. Rajkumar Sharma provided the details of the brutal attack as he spoke to the media. Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaud are the two eyewitnesses to the incident. Right now, he is forced to live in anonymity as he fears that he will be attacked by some Islamists in a similar manner. Rajkumar Sharma is not stepping out of his home due to fear. Another eyewitness Ishwar Gaud is injured as he tried to save the deceased Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

