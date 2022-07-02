Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded in Udaipur on 28th June 2022 by two Islamists Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. Nupur Sharma’s allegedly insulting remarks on the Prophet Muhammad stirred the country with violent protests by Islamists. The eyewitnesses of this brutal murder talked to the media and narrated the incident with spine-chilling details.

Rajkumar Sharma used to work in Kanhaiya Lal’s shop. He was present in the shop when the murderers attacked. Rajkumar Sharma, according to a report by Aaj Tak, said, “Both the accused Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad reached the shop on a bike. They parked the bike numbered 2611 in front of the shop. Kanhaiya Lala, me, and Ishwar – three of us were in the shop at that time.”

Rajkumar Sharma further said, “The attackers had come there as customers. They entered the shop on the pretext of getting the clothes stiched. But they both suddenly attacked. We screamed. We called for help from outside. Nobody came. I retaliated against one of the attackers. Ishwar tried to come out for seeking help when the other accused attacked him in which he was injured. Kanhaiya Lal kept on screaming for help but nobody came. I and Ishwar also shouted for help but nobody came to help us. Both the killers took the bike and disappeared.”

Rajkumar Sharma added, “Kanhaiya Lal was continuously getting death threats. His photo was shared on some WhatApp groups of Muslims too. A few days ago, one man visited the shop with a burqa-clad woman and threatened Kanhaiya Lal saying that the consequences will be very serious and he will be killed. I may not get any job after such an incident took place. I have not received any financial aid too.”

Ishwar Gaud, another eyewitness and injured in this incident was interviewed in the hospital where he is being treated. In an interaction with the Newsroom Post, he said, “The attackers came in. Kanhaiya Lal was taking their measurement. I was working on my side. Suddenly they attacked Kanhaiya Lal. Kanhaiya Lal screamed aloud. There was another young boy with us who quickly got out to seek help outside. I also stood up and they attacked me too. They continued stabbing Kanhaiya Lal. We shouted aloud for help. Nobody came. People were not around. They were away outside.”

राजस्थान: उदयपुर में हुए कन्हैया लाल हत्याकांड के मामले में सबसे अहम चश्मदीद गवाह ईश्वर गौड़ ने बताया कि किस तरह से कन्हैया पर हुआ था हमला, कैसे कन्हैया को उसकी दुकान में ही मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया pic.twitter.com/qzLWuleoQk — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) July 2, 2022

Ishwar Gaud added, “We did not suspect them when they entered the shop. Customers keep visiting the shop. So many of them visit and measurements are taken. These attackers were also posing as customers only. We three were in the shop at that time. We did not know one of the attackers. The other one who sat in front of us; we knew him. He used to mix up with us well before this incident, so we knew him. Both of them attacked at once.”

The lady with Ishwar Gaud in the hospital is also heard in this video. She said, “There are other shops near Kanhaiya Lal’s shop. They left their shops and ran away when they knew of the attack. So, nobody came even after shouting.”

Following the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, his killers Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos escaped the scene on a bike with number 2611. 26-11 is the date of the Mumbai Terror Attack. The killers were nabbed by the Police 130 KM away from Udaipur at Bhim Highway. This case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).