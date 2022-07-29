In an update to the case of communal violence that occurred on June 3 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the police have charged the main accused named Zafar Hayat Hashmi under the National Security Act (NSA). The action has also been taken against builder Vasi, Baba Biryani owner Mukhtar, Aqeel, and Shafiq under the Gangster Act.

This is days after Police Commissioner Vijay Meena collected all the evidence and sent them to Kanpur Nagar DM Visakh for imposing NSA on Hashmi. According to the reports, the Police have arrested around 60 persons for disturbing the communal atmosphere and peace in the city of Kanpur.

DM Visakh confirmed the update and said that action has been taken under the Gangster Act against 4 accused including Baba Biryani owner Mukhtar for crowdfunding the violence. “Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena had sent a proposal to impose NSA on the jailed Hayat Zafar Hashmi. The proposal has further been sent to the state government for approval”, he stated. “A notice regarding this will be served to Hashmi at Chitrakoot district jail, where he has been shifted from Kanpur jail, he added.

Earlier, the SIT who conducted a thorough investigation in the case had revealed that there was a detailed plan in connection to the violence in Kanpur, and every person involved in instigating violence had different responsibilities. They had fixed rates and had come up with a methodology to pay the rioters.

During the investigation, SIT found that those who were called for the violence were assured they would get free legal aid and their family would get financial support. The people were appointed by Mukhtar Baba, the owner of Baba Biryani. The assurance of legal and financial help was given by Haji Vasi. Afzal Hamza, who is the manager of Vasi, had formed a team to instigate violence. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was paid to the rioters in advance.

Riot planners wanted to encroach upon Chandreswar Hata land

Also amid the Court hearing, the Bekanganj Police Station in charge had stated that builder Haji Vasi, his manager Hamza, Mukhtar Baba, and his son Mehmood Umar wanted to encroach on Chandreshwar Hata. They had promised Rs 1 crore if the rioters managed to encroach Chandreshwar Hata.

Kanpur violence of June 3 happened on the pretext of alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Islamists had called for a district-wide shutdown. After Friday prayers, thousands of Islamists joined the rally and began pelting stones at the police and the public.

Later, the police arrested over 40 rioters in the case and demolished unlawful properties possessed by primary accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his associates. The police also discovered damning communications on Hashmi’s phone and investigated his bank accounts to track down money received from Gulf nations to allegedly support the violence.