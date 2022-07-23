An incident of spitting on a ‘Kanwar Yatra’ on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Meerut has created a lot of tension in the area. The group of Kanwariyas was heading back to Rajasthan after taking holy Ganga water from Haridwar when two youths spit on their Kanwar, desecrating it. The Kanwariyas managed to catch hold of one of the culprits while the other one managed to run away.

The Kanwariyas said that as they were crossing the Kankarkheda bypass post on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the two youths came after jumping the divider and spat at three places on their Kanwar. The upset Kanwariyas surrounded the duo and managed to catch hold of one of them while the other escaped. The police arrived on the scene and took the caught individual away, who was identified as belonging to another community at the police station.

Demanding strict action against the culprit, the angry Shiv bhakts sat on a dharna on the highway and protested for their demand. Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, several senior officers, DM Deepak Meena, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP City Vineet Bhatnagar, SP Crime Anit Kumar, and SP Traffic Jitendra Srivastava, reached the spot and tried to placate the upset Kanwariyas.

Meerut DM Deepak Meena and SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the matter is currently being investigated. They added that if the charge of breaking the Kanwar is proved, those guilty will not be spared.

They further mentioned that the Kanwariyas whose Kanwar has been broken in the incident, have sent to Haridwar to take back the Ganges water in a police car. At present the situation is peaceful and the remaining Kanwariyas have marched toward their destination.

Meat thrown at Kanwar Yatris in Delhi’s Seelampur

On Wednesday, scores of pilgrims participating in the Kanwar yatra staged a protest in the Muslim-dominated Seelampur area in Delhi after they discovered that a piece of meat was thrown at one of the Kanwars making the holy Ganga water impure. The Kanwariyas slammed the Kejriwal government and blocked the roads in Delhi for an hour or so.

The Kanwariyas staged a protest and raised slogans against the Delhi government and Police authorities and alleged that someone deliberately had thrown the meat at the yatra. They stated that the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. The outrage escalated so much that the traffic in Delhi was disrupted for about an hour.