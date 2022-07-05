Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Liberals', Islamist apologists rally behind Sushant Singh's Team Saath, demand 'unsuspension' of Twitter account...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Liberals’, Islamist apologists rally behind Sushant Singh’s Team Saath, demand ‘unsuspension’ of Twitter account which indulges in targeted harassment

Team Saath's member, actor Sushant Singh, wrote, "Of course, it makes perfect sense, Twitter. Hate-mongers shouldn't be called thus, and there must never be targeted harassment of professional trolls and abusers. May I suggest giving a Gold Tick to vile and abusive handles instead?

OpIndia Staff
Team Saath account was revived after a brief period
Liberals and Islamist apologists demanded unsuspension of troll account Team Saath (Image: Rohini Singht Twitter/Outlook/IMDB)
10

On July 4, Twitter briefly suspended serial abuser handle TeamSaath for targeted harassment. In a screenshot of the email shared by Team Saath’s Sushant Singh, it was clearly mentioned that the account was suspended for ‘Violating Twitter rules against abuse and harassment.

The tweet included in the mail was about the deletion of a Tweet where Team Saath had pushed for the suspension of an account. By the time we published the report, the Team Saath account was unsuspended by Twitter.

However, during the brief period, the account remained suspended, and an array of Liberals and Islamist apologists rushed to demand the unsuspension of the account. Interestingly, the majority of these had rallied to suspend other handles over alleged harassment.

Team Saath’s member, actor Sushant Singh, wrote, “Of course, it makes perfect sense, Twitter. Hate-mongers shouldn’t be called thus, and there must never be targeted harassment of professional trolls and abusers. May I suggest giving a Gold Tick to vile and abusive handles instead?

Tweet by Sushant Singh. Source: Twitter

Actor and so-called activist Swara Bhaskar questioned why the account was suspended.

Tweet By Swara Bhaskar. Source: Twitter

RJ and propagandist Sayema said, “What is the issue here, Twitter India? Why is Team Saath suspended? They do the noble task of dealing with the trolls and cleaning the Twitter space! Request you to urgently look into this.”

Tweet by Sayema. Source: Twitter

National Coordinator of All India Mahila Congress and riots accused Sadaf Jafar said, “Why is Team Saath handle suspended? They have been calling out hate mongers, is that a crime?”

Tweet by Sadaf Jafar. Source: Twitter

Controversial journalist Sakshi Joshi said, “Why have u suspended Team Saath? Don’t u like an account that keeps Twitter at least fearful for abusers? On a daily basis, Women like us face harassment and abuses, and it’s only #TeamSaath that comes to every woman’s rescue.”

Tweet by Sakshi Joshi. Source: Twitter

Another journalist and propagandist, Rohini Singh, questioned why it was suspended and demanded Twitter unsuspend the account.

Tweet by Rohini Singh. Source: Twitter

NDTV’s Kadambini Sharma also questioned the suspension and claimed Team Saath was helping Twitter to keep the platform safe and abuse-free.

Tweet by Kadambini. Source: Twitter

Time journalist Ismat Ara questioned the suspension and demanded it to be unsuspended.

Tweet by Ismat Ara. Source: Twitter

Team Saath, a notorious troll account, often targets netizens who express their views against the liberal ecosystem. In June this year, OpIndia reported that they had created a hit list of celebrities who championed the nationalist cause.

“After the grand success of @sachin_rt, @akshaykumar and @NSaina, the BJP government presents @TandonRaveena and @venkateshprasad as the new saviours of India,” the Twitter account of ‘Team Saath’, which has over 54,000 followers, including the likes of Rohini Singh, Sushant Singh, Swati Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker and other such ’eminent’ leftist ideologues, tweeted.

Later they put out a list of celebrities who have been assertive and unapologetic about their Hindu identity and linked them to the BJP.

‘Team Saath’ has been working to mass report and get specific accounts suspended.

In fact, ‘Team Saath‘ has been notorious for misusing Twitter for online bullying and targeted harassment of individuals whose political views do not align with theirs. ‘Team Saath’ Official is the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.

Previous suspensions did not teach Team Saath a lesson

This is not the first time the account got suspended. Earlier in 2021, the account was suspended for a brief period.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTeam Saath account, targeted harassment, Twitter suspension
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jharkhand: Muslim community in Garhwa got school prayer changed as ‘they are 75% of population’, even stopped children from folding hands

OpIndia Staff -

Indian High Commission appeals to Canadian authorities to stop screening of Hinduphobic film ‘Kaali’

OpIndia Staff -

Ajmer Dargah’s Khadim Salman Chishti threatens to kill Nupur Sharma, offers his own house as bounty to anyone who murders her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing news related to Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Amravati chemist murder: Police Commissioner denies reports of a cover-up, says official statement wasn’t given earlier because it was a “blind and sensitive” case

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Hindu Sena president gets death threats from Islamists in India and Pakistan after organising Hanuman Chalisa event to support Nupur Sharma and Naveen...

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Mithu Hussain Laskar and Kabul Khan arrested for damaging embankment of Barak river leading to catastrophic floods in Silchar

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: House of former BSP MLC bulldozed, property worth 125 crores attached till now, was earlier booked for rape

OpIndia Staff -

Makers of Bollywood film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 apologize for hurting religious sentiments of Shia Muslims, change lyrics of the ‘offensive’ song

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair taken to Sitapur over a case related to inflaming religious sentiments by abusing Hindu saints: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,100FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com