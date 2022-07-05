On July 4, Twitter briefly suspended serial abuser handle TeamSaath for targeted harassment. In a screenshot of the email shared by Team Saath’s Sushant Singh, it was clearly mentioned that the account was suspended for ‘Violating Twitter rules against abuse and harassment.

The tweet included in the mail was about the deletion of a Tweet where Team Saath had pushed for the suspension of an account. By the time we published the report, the Team Saath account was unsuspended by Twitter.

However, during the brief period, the account remained suspended, and an array of Liberals and Islamist apologists rushed to demand the unsuspension of the account. Interestingly, the majority of these had rallied to suspend other handles over alleged harassment.

Team Saath’s member, actor Sushant Singh, wrote, “Of course, it makes perfect sense, Twitter. Hate-mongers shouldn’t be called thus, and there must never be targeted harassment of professional trolls and abusers. May I suggest giving a Gold Tick to vile and abusive handles instead?

Tweet by Sushant Singh. Source: Twitter

Actor and so-called activist Swara Bhaskar questioned why the account was suspended.

Tweet By Swara Bhaskar. Source: Twitter

RJ and propagandist Sayema said, “What is the issue here, Twitter India? Why is Team Saath suspended? They do the noble task of dealing with the trolls and cleaning the Twitter space! Request you to urgently look into this.”

Tweet by Sayema. Source: Twitter

National Coordinator of All India Mahila Congress and riots accused Sadaf Jafar said, “Why is Team Saath handle suspended? They have been calling out hate mongers, is that a crime?”

Tweet by Sadaf Jafar. Source: Twitter

Controversial journalist Sakshi Joshi said, “Why have u suspended Team Saath? Don’t u like an account that keeps Twitter at least fearful for abusers? On a daily basis, Women like us face harassment and abuses, and it’s only #TeamSaath that comes to every woman’s rescue.”

Tweet by Sakshi Joshi. Source: Twitter

Another journalist and propagandist, Rohini Singh, questioned why it was suspended and demanded Twitter unsuspend the account.

Tweet by Rohini Singh. Source: Twitter

NDTV’s Kadambini Sharma also questioned the suspension and claimed Team Saath was helping Twitter to keep the platform safe and abuse-free.

Tweet by Kadambini. Source: Twitter

Time journalist Ismat Ara questioned the suspension and demanded it to be unsuspended.

Tweet by Ismat Ara. Source: Twitter

Team Saath, a notorious troll account, often targets netizens who express their views against the liberal ecosystem. In June this year, OpIndia reported that they had created a hit list of celebrities who championed the nationalist cause.

“After the grand success of @sachin_rt, @akshaykumar and @NSaina, the BJP government presents @TandonRaveena and @venkateshprasad as the new saviours of India,” the Twitter account of ‘Team Saath’, which has over 54,000 followers, including the likes of Rohini Singh, Sushant Singh, Swati Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker and other such ’eminent’ leftist ideologues, tweeted.

Later they put out a list of celebrities who have been assertive and unapologetic about their Hindu identity and linked them to the BJP.

‘Team Saath’ has been working to mass report and get specific accounts suspended.

In fact, ‘Team Saath‘ has been notorious for misusing Twitter for online bullying and targeted harassment of individuals whose political views do not align with theirs. ‘Team Saath’ Official is the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.

Previous suspensions did not teach Team Saath a lesson

This is not the first time the account got suspended. Earlier in 2021, the account was suspended for a brief period.