In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of forced religious conversion has come to light. As per reports, planning and scheming for this spanned from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to Kaliyar Sharif (Uttarakhand) to target a Hindu girl student. During the two-year plot, every effort was made to brainwash the girl as per reports.

On June 23, one Muslim man took a girl from Bareilly to Kaliyar and forcibly taught her how to pray in the Islamic manner while she was forced to stay at a Mazaar. The Muslim man also put pressure on her to convert and marry says the report.

As per the report, a Hindu girl student studying in a nearby town became friends with a Muslim boy. The Muslim boy informed his acquaintances about it. The boy failed class IX and began working as a driver in Kichha, Uttarakhand, but he maintained contact with the girl in Bareilly over the mobile phone. He used to talk about his future plans with her and kept urging her to marry him.

He reassured the girl that she could continue to be a Hindu and pray in the house and that he had no objections to this. However, on the afternoon of June 23, he arrived in her town and invited the girl to the market, where she was kidnapped. Following this, the boy’s aides suggested him to take the girl to Kaliyar Sharif in Uttarakhand.

To alter the girl’s thinking and convert her, she was forced to spend five days in the Mazaar from sunrise to dusk. She was also forced to learn Islamic devotional practises. All of this was done violently as the girl’s psyche began to disintegrate. She was also coerced to convert to Islam and marry the Muslim boy.

The girl was raped in Kaliyar

Reports also mention that the girl was raped by the Muslim boy in Kaliyar. His aides also shot several videos and kept circulating in between them. On the evening of June 30, the boy tried to take her to some other place but he was caught by the police at Haridwar railway station.

After giving her statement and professing to have been misled and betrayed, the girl was returned to her parents. She was brought before the Child Welfare Committee, which, after evaluating the girl’s situation, handed her to her parents.