Mahua Moitra is guilty according to the ‘Nupur Sharma Law’, the jurisprudence of which was set by you, dear Liberals

Dear Liberals,

Here I am with another one of those “Dear liberals” articles. This time, I am addressing ‘real’ liberals, not the fake ones. I know this group is almost non-existent and is possibly extinct. But like Elvis and Yeti, we do sight them now and then.

Coming to the issue of Mahua Moitra and her supposedly offending remarks on Ma Kali, you guys have been defending her.

First, let me give you the bad news – don’t try to bring in “facts”, “context” and “intentions” into the debate. That train has left the station. In fact, YOU stood on the platform waving goodbye, you should know.

What do I mean? Let me put in more clear, direct language. By handing over the liberal platform to Stalinist rapists and mass murderers, Islamo fascists, jihadists, evangelist bigots and other rabid Hindu haters, and by becoming willing and often paid foot soldiers in their ongoing Pol Potist pogrom on Hindu faith, you folks have lost your moral and logical footing.

Now let us turn to your arguments.

In the US, there is a habit of naming laws after politicians and others that sponsored and spearheaded them. We have the Sarbanes-Oxley, Sherman’s antitrust law, and even one named after Muhammad Ali the boxer. Sometimes it is named after victims or others that suffered.

In India, by unanimous liberal consensus and official sanction from at least two respected Judges of our honourable Supreme Court, who have enormous powers to write new laws under Article 142 without involving the Parliament, we have just passed a new law – the Nupur Sharma Act. I know it is not a gazette formally or is available in writing. But is a law nevertheless because you people have so much power more to enforce it than elected governments.

What does this Act say, in simple words? It says it doesn’t matter what the facts are or what the intention of the person was or even the context. What matters is, are people offended by it? If the answer is yes, it is a hate remark, it is offensive. And the person making it is responsible for every act of violence that follows.

And as India is a secular state, as you have reminded us many times, it is a law that applies to ALL Indians, not just observant Hindus.

If you think it is an unfair summary, just pick any random ‘liberal’ you like and see what they said about Nupur Sharma. And of course, our Hon Lordships’ remarks are available for all. This point is not even worth arguing about. Let us get to the real point.

And your own law, your own jurisprudence and precedent, Mahua is guilty as charged.

Please don’t try to tell us Mahua Moitra was simply responding to a question – because the context doesn’t matter.

Please don’t tell us people worship Ma Kali in many different ways – yes, we do know, and we respect that. We even respect those that worship Ravan or Mahisasura. After all, Hindu scriptures target these demons’ actions, not them. It praises their good deeds effusively and offers redemption once they repent. But the key word here, in case you missed that, is “ worship ”. Not abuse. Go figure.

”. Not abuse. Go figure. Please don’t argue that she was stating ‘facts’ – that hardly matters when the remark was anyway taken as offensive. Even quoting a well-respected and centuries-old scripture can be offensive depending on who is doing it. We learnt this from you.

Please don’t argue about “intentions”. Because they don’t matter too. In any case, who can reliably figure out what the intention was? It is inside your mind, and no one believes what you say about it. We go by your track record and that doesn’t look good.

Please don’t tell us Hinduism is tolerant, great etc. Firstly, we know it is the usual boilerplate insincere compliment from brown-nosed serfs of fascist dynasties and rabid Hindu haters to justify and preface their subsequent anti-Hindu remarks. We all know, that when you say “I am Hindu” it is usually to abuse the faith or to say “ashamed”. Not for nothin’ else! You can’t even bring yourself to wish us for Diwali without lecturing us on pollution! Secondly, you have yourself offered proof after proof that the tolerant approach doesn’t work and what works is what happened after Nupur. Because you have justified it, directly and on the sly. By abusing and victimizing the victims, all over again. Finally, most of you are non-believers so you have no right to talk about Hinduism. That is offensive, in itself, by your own lofty standards by which you tell Hindus not to talk about other faiths.



Kapisch?

Now, let me give you a simple suggestion to reclaim the lost ground – and get back up the moral pedestals from which you love to lecture us. I am giving this free or charge because I know you won’t do it! Your cushy lifestyles are funded by hate and Hinduphobia which today is a growth industry. It is so lucrative, and competition is tough. To paraphrase one of you, Barnum, a licker is born every minute.

Nevertheless, here it is, take it and sleep over it: Just start being real liberals and stop being foot soldiers of the Polpotist left’s pogrom on Hinduism. Ruthlessly expel the pseudo-intellectual serfs of these mass murderers from your ranks. Do an award waapsi.

When you do that, maybe you will have a bit of sympathy for Nupur Sharma, who, thanks to your non-stop hate propaganda, is marked for life. Maybe, perhaps you have a better chance of convincing us Mahua was not really offending.

Until then, please focus on your real jobs – keeping dacoit dynastic boots clean.