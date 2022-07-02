On Saturday, the Delhi Police sought 14-days of judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of leftist propaganda portal AltNews who was arrested for hurting Hindu sentiments. The Police also added sections of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and FCRA violation to the case. Meanwhile, Lawyer Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair, insisted the court approve her bail plea of Zubair claiming that the investigation in the case was already over.

According to the reports, Zubair was produced before the Patiala House Court today after the completion of his police custody period. He was remanded to 4 days of police custody after being arrested for posting derogatory comments about Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Advocate Vrinda Grover who appeared for Zubair moved the bail application stating that the Police had recovered the devices of the accused.

PP: We have added new provisions. He has formatted the phone.



Grover: The phone they have seized is I am using at present. The tweet is of 2018. It was a different device. #AltNews #MohammadZubair #DelhiPolice — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 2, 2022

However, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava who represented the Delhi Police in court sought 14 days of judicial custody. He stated that the Police had added new provisions and wanted to investigate the monetary donations received by AltNews. The Police reportedly sought to add section 35 FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act), IPC 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120b (criminal conspiracy). He has already been charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC.

The proceedings today came a day after the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea by Zubair challenging the Patiala House Court order remanding him to police custody. Zubair also took objection to the court order permitting the examination and seizure of the laptop of Zubair.

Earlier, the Police had taken Zubair to his Bengaluru residence to confiscate his laptop and other electronic items that he used to post derogatory posts on social media. According to the reports, Zubair had refused to hand over his electronic devices and had formatted them. The Police said that despite repeatedly asking for the devices, Zubair had refused to hand his devices over to the Police. But the Police on June 30 recovered his laptop and said that it would be sent for forensic examination at CFSL, Rohini.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought the bank account details of alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair. The central agency has asked for First Information Report (FIR) and remand papers from the Delhi police. ED will scrutinise Zubair’s bank account details to check for money laundering. According to the Delhi Police, Zubair’s AltNews has received donations through Razor Pay from countries like Pakistan, Syria and Australia, which required thorough investigation.

PP: If you accept donation from even a person from another country it is a concern. As per CDR he received donations through Razor Pay from Pakistan, Syria, Australia, etc, which all things require investigation.#AltNews #MohammadZubair #DelhiPolice — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 2, 2022

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on June 28 by the Delhi Police for hurting religious sentiments via derogatory social media posts targeting Hinduism. He was booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was based on a tweet by Twitter user @balajikijaiin where the user had shared a screenshot of an old tweet by Zubair in which he had mocked Lord Hanuman. In the tweet, @balajikijaiin had tagged the Delhi Police and asked them to take action against Zubair for hurting the sentiments of Hindus with his derogatory post against Lord Hanuman.