Navjot Singh Sidhu has created another controversy even while serving his imprisonment in the Patiala jail. Reportedly, Sidhu had an argument with prisoners locked in his cell, forcing other prisoners to maintain distance with him. The prisoners have accused Sidhu of misbehaving with them. To avoid further clashes, these prisoners are put in other cells now.

Accused by other prisoners of misbehaving, Sidhu alleged that some of those prisoners purchased a few things from the canteen using Sidhu’s canteen card without his permission.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving a one-year jail term in Patiala Central Jail in connection with a road rage case, as he was awarded a jail term of one year in the case. The behaviour of jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu has become a problem for his fellow prisoners. Three prisoners lodged with him in the barrack demanded the jail authorities change the barracks. Accordingly, their barracks have been changed.

During interrogation, Sidhu told the jail authorities that when his fellow prisoners had purchased the goods arbitrarily using his canteen card, he prevented them from doing so. On the other hand, the prisoners told the jail authorities that Sidhu was not treating them properly. At present, the jail authorities ended the dispute and changed the barracks of the three prisoners and now two other prisoners are lodged with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is lodged in barrack number 10 along with other prisoners. When asked about this, the jail authorities confirmed the change of barracks of the three prisoners but remained silent on the complaint regarding Sidhu’s behavior.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is in the central jail of Patiala, was accompanied by five other prisoners. Sidhu is not allowed to step out of the barrack due to security reasons. In such a situation, Sidhu was getting goods from the canteen ordered using his card with the help of the prisoners who were detained with him. All of this was running smoothly as the fellow prisoners were coordinating things well.

Some days ago, fellow inmates bought some goods for themselves using Navjot Singh Sidhu’s canteen card. Learning about this, Navjot Singh Sidhu got furious as to why these prisoners purchased using his card without permission. He also argued that the card limit is low. As the dispute stretched further, it was noticed by the jail authorities. The inmates alleged Sidhu of using derogatory language against them and objected to his behaviour. The jail authorities ended the dispute by changing the barracks of the fellow inmates.

Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh said the barrack of the prisoners lodged with Sidhu has been changed but he cannot say anything more than that. As per the rules, other prisoners are locked up with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu was also at the centre of a controversy for the special treatment being given to him by the jail authorities to ensure that he gets a special diet as prescribed by the doctors.