TV actress and ex-Roadie Niharika Tiwari gets death threats after supporting Nupur Sharma

On Wednesday (June 29), TV actress and MTV Roadies contestant Niharika Tiwari received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma, in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’ Udaipur

“I had posted a story yesterday regarding the Nupur Sharma case. Whatever she said was wrong but she did not start the mud slinging. The ‘blasphemy’ saga was started by someone else. You can watch the video,” she said.

“Murders are being executed openly and our Prime Minister is being given threats. Is this right? Do we Hindus slit open someone’s throat in the name of Lord Shiva?” Niharika added.

Mai uss chiz ke against hu jo act( murder ) religion ke naam pe app kissi ki jaan nahi le sakte . #NupurSharmaControversy #niharikatiwari pic.twitter.com/OFQAOYJRpK — Niharika tiwari (@Niharik886) June 30, 2022

“Did you ever hear that a Hindu killed someone in the honour of Lord Shiva? Nothing of this sort ever happens. When someone abuses out Faith (referring to the Shivling), it is obvious that we will feel angry about it. Nupur has been suspended but what about those who mocked our Shivling? There needs to be action against them too,” the TV actress was heard as saying.

In a video shared by Nai Dunia, Tiwari was seen complaining about a slew of death threats directed at her by Islamists. “They have warned me that I will step out of my house on 4 shoulders. I am being accused of spreading hate although there I am only airing my point of view,” she remarked.

Tiwari added, “The tale of hate can be witnessed in the incident of the beheading of Hindu tailor. He was going about his work when he was killed and the video was shared on social media. They are saying that those who speak ill of Islam will be treated in a similar way.”

“No religion teaches you to take a human life. This is no humanity. What was the mistake of the poor tailor?” she further inquired.

22-year-old man receives death threats for an Instagram post

A 22-year-old man in Chhattisgarh is at the receiving end of Islamist ire after he posted a story on Instagram supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Raja Jagat, a resident of Bhilai city, had been receiving death threats for extending support to the beleaguered leader who is under attack for quoting Islamic Hadiths on Prophet Muhammad.

According to the police, Raja had shared a post on his Instagram account, extending his support to Nupur Sharma, following which he started receiving death threats on the social media platform.

Spooked by the death threats and in the wake of the Udaipur incident, Raja approached the police and filed a complaint against accounts that had threatened to kill him.

The complaint filed by Raja said that one of the accounts that threatened him was operated by one Kashif, while the other one showed the name of ‘Ritika Nayak’.