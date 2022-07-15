The Noida police have taken cognisance of the grooming jihad case reported in Faridabad and Noida where a man named Murad Ali masqueraded as Sameer to lure a Hindu woman and later tortured her. Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, who had on Friday shared the details of the case in a thread of Tweets took to Twitter to share the latest development in the case.

“Glad to share that officers in @noidapolice have taken note of this thread and got in touch with me and the complainant. They have called her today. Thanks to all for amplifying it. Will keep you updated,” the journalist Tweeted on Friday (July 15).

On July 14, Swati had reported that a man named Murad Ali masqueraded as Sameer to lure a Hindu woman and later subjected her to mental and physical harassment, apart from forcing her to convert to Islam. He married her in a temple as per Hindu customs in December 2021. However, after his identity was revealed, he started pressurising her to convert to Islam. The accused, on multiple occasions, physically assaulted her and got her beaten up by goons when she refused to succumb to his demands. The victim approached the police in Faridabad and Noida but alleged that no action had been taken in her case so far.

The victim had filed a complaint with the Haryana police but since the Haryana government has not yet enacted any law against love jihad, the police had registered a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent).

The victim alleged that the police instead of helping her, mocked her by asking how she did not notice the circumcision, to which the victim replied that she was not aware of such things.

As police delayed the arrest, Murad Ali went absconding and managed to take a stay order on arrest in May. The same month, the victim filed another case in Faridabad against Murad Ali’s family. She alleged that the family assaulted her for the police case she had previously filed against Murad. In the second case, some of Murad’s family members were arrested but granted bail shortly after the arrest.

Swati Goel Sharma added that the victim gave a complaint to a local police station in Noida, but they did not convert the complaint into an FIR. Murad Ali has not been arrested yet.

Sharing a video posted by her on June 14, wherein the victim is heard narrating her horrifying story, the Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma said that she herself tried meeting two senior officers through references but none showed interest in the victim’s case.

“In taking up the case. I offered the victim monetary help to change her location, but she says it’s of no use because “Murad will find out”. End of the thread. It’s up to the police and govt now to show they take the safety of women seriously,” the journalist wrote while ending the thread.