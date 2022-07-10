A video of Muslim women ramming into the vehicle of an anti-Islamic group leader resulting in the vehicle turning upside down has gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, the women allegedly attacked the man identified as Lars Thorsen after he burnt copies of the Quran. The incident took place at around 3 PM when Thorsen was driving toward Norway‘s capital city Oslo on July 2. Thorsen is the leader of the anti-Islamisation group ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’ (SIAN).

Police in #Norway arrested two Muslim women who rammed the SUV of Islamophone Lars Thorsen minutes after he burnt a copy of the #Quran in a Muslim-majoprity neighborhood of #Oslo.#Blasphemy #Abolishblasphemylaws pic.twitter.com/F6ThqXSmKR — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) July 10, 2022

Anti-immigration activists from Alternativ Media shot the video. They were driving behind the car that rammed into Thorsen’s military-style Jeep. The Jeep did not turn upside down after the first attack. The woman driving a grey Mercedes B-Class kept ramming into his Jeep till it was pushed off-road, resulting in it turning on its roof.

At the time of the incident, there were five people in the Jeep, including Thorsen. All of them sustained injuries, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The Police said none of the passengers in the Jeep were seriously injured.

Police arrest women for intentionally hitting Thorsen’s vehicle after the Quran burning event

As per reports, both the women who rammed into Thorsen’s vehicle were arrested by the Police. They were charged with causing or being complicit in grievous bodily harm. The Police did not release the names of the women arrested.

Both of the women were at the spot where Thorsen and his supporters burnt copies of the Quran outside a mosque in Mortensrud, a suburb in Oslo. Reportedly, he also burnt several copies of the Quran in areas where large numbers of Muslims live in Norway. The footage of the women ramming a vehicle into Thorson’s Jeep was handed over to the Police by Alternativ Media. They said the women first helped in putting out the fire and then drove behind Thorsen.

The woman driving the car was arrested on the same day of the incident, and the passenger was arrested the following day. As per reports, they had pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to the media, Thorsen said that he was not surprised by the attack. He further added that the Quran was burnt as a reaction to the complaints filed against him after he had protested outside an Islamic center in Oslo in 2021.