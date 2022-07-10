PETA India chooses ‘peace’ this Bakri Eid, stays away from festival shaming unlike during Hindu festivals

PETA India, the Indian outfit of ‘animal rights organisation’ has decided to not antagonise the Muslim community in India ahead of Bakri Eid, where goats and other animals are slaughtered as sacrifice and eaten in the feast. In fact, PETA India did not even appeal for ‘painless slaughter’ of animals for Bakri Eid.

Instead, it just dished out gyaan in general direction stating that ‘all religions call for compassion’.

PETA India did not appeal to the Muslim community to not slaughter animals in name of religion. Recently, there have been incidents of violence by Islamist mobs in India where calls for beheading were raised over allegations of blasphemy for allegedly derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Bakri Eid or Eid Al Adha is celebrated for Abraham’s (Ibrahim) willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael (Ismail) for Allah. Bakri Eid tradition involves slaughtering an animal, especially a lamb, as per Halal procedure as prescribed in Islamic scriptures and sharing the meat in three parts, one for family, one for relatives and one for the poor so that all Muslims get to eat meat.

However, PETA India, which regularly holds demonstrations and floats petitions asking people to turn vegan and not kill animals for food, as it amounts to cruelty, has not appealed to the 20 crore Muslim population of India to not kill goats and other animals.

Halal slaughter procedure

The halal system of ‘animal slaughter’, also called Zahiba, lays special emphasis on the ‘bleeding’ of animals. This is particularly due to the Islamic belief that blood is ‘impure’. Blood drainage from slaughtered animals forms the key basis of halal slaughter. There are several Quranic verses, which reiterate that the consumption of blood must be avoided at all costs.

As per Islamic law (Sharia), the ‘halal’ slaughter of an animal requires the use of a sharp knife, which is free of nicks and scratches. Although there is no directive to use any special kind of knife unlike kosher, it is recommended that the blade of the knife be 2-4 times larger than the neck of the animal. The animal must be fed well, provided with drinking water and soothed before turning it lifeless.

Halal slaughter must be performed by only a sane, adult Muslim, who is familiar with Islamic rituals. “Animals slaughtered by a Non-Muslim will not be Halal. The name of Allah must be invoked (mentioned) at the time of slaughtering by saying: Bismillah Allahu Akbar,” says the Department of Halal Certification in the European Union. As per the halal procedure, the animal must be rested on its left flank to maximise blood loss. It must also be facing the direction of Mecca (Qiblah).

PETA India shames Hindu festival celebrations

In contrast to above wish which does not urge the Muslim community to not slaughter an animal till it bleeds painfully, PETA India has regularly indulged in shaming Hindu festivals and how they are celebrated.

This #Holi, be compassionate towards animals. Please DO NOT throw colours on them.



MORE TIPS: https://t.co/rtL9qHukaH pic.twitter.com/cNUCcCDbHk — PETA India (@PetaIndia) March 5, 2020

Here is a tweet from 2019 on Holi.

In March 2020, PETA India urged everyone not to throw colours on animals, and fairly so. One should be compassionate towards animals and not hurt them. In 2019, PETA India asked those who celebrate Holi, i.e. Hindus, to turn vegan and drink vegan thandai, a milk-based drink. They’ve made similar appeals over the years. However, there were no appeals for compassion for Eid slaughter, no urging the Muslim community to turn vegan.

Similar ‘compassion’ has been shown during Diwali as well.

PETA celebrated Diwali in a noiseless, animal-friendly way, with our animal friends. #SayNoToPatakhas pic.twitter.com/og5nIzQxRN — PETA India (@PetaIndia) November 12, 2015

Surely, getting slaughtered and bled to death would be more terrifying for animals than firecrackers. Wonder what could be animal-friendly Bakri Eid.

Amusingly, in 2020, PETA India had issued guidelines on how to slaughter animals ‘kindly’. Do note that on other days including Hindu festivals, PETA India has urged everyone to go vegan, that is give up dairy products as well. Over the years, PETA India has received flak for its double standards and hypocrisy over its stand on animal cruelty but that hasn’t stopped them from choosing ‘peace’ for Eid, likely because everyone is afraid of antagonising the community where people call for beheading over ‘hurt religious feelings’